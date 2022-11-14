The TikTok-Famous Cat Water Fountain Is on Sale for Black Friday & You Can Save Almost 30%

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If your home is blessed with a small and furry tyrant in the form of a cat, you know that keeping your pet happy, healthy, and hydrated is a lifelong game with ever-changing rules. Luckily, the internet is full of hacks and genius products to solve any cat conundrum that comes your way, and the latest game-changer comes via a viral TikTok from FastFamVan, a couple with a cat named Big Chungus that shows the ins and outs of van life with a fur baby. Big Chungus, like many discerning cats, prefers to drink flowing water rather than a plain old filled-up bowl, and Petlibro’s Dockstream Wireless Pump Water Fountain is jam-packed with smart features that make it easier and more affordable than ever to give even the fussiest cat exactly what they need. A bonus? This model is currently 30% off for Black Friday, so you can snag it at an all-time low price right now.

In the FastFamVan video that now has over 300,000 views, Big Chungus’ owners explain that they’re replacing her water setup for a few reasons. First, the cordless model from Petlibro means they don’t have to worry about getting the attached extension cord wet, or about Chungus “snacking on the wires.” They also note that the cordless option is perfect for any indoor-outdoor cat, since they can bring the water fountain outside with her and don’t have to let her back in every time she wants a drink.

With a water tank capacity of 2.5L and four layers of built-in filters, there’s a lot to love about this cordless water fountain. If you don’t have quite the same needs as Big Chungus, however, your indoor-only cat can enjoy all the same flow and filtration with a corded model that’s even more affordable: the “startlingly silent” Capsule Water Fountain currently on sale for $31.99.

tIf you’re setting up your furry friend from scratch (no pun intended!), Petlibro also offers a genius auto-feeder that keeps your cat food absolutely fresh and saves you from being on constant beck and call from your pet’s feeding needs. Also currently on sale for Black Friday, the Granary Automatic Feeder is the Rolls Royce of cat-feeding, with the option to add a voice recording that announces when it’s time to eat, a feeding scheduler, and an infrared sensor system that protects the device from your cat’s roving paws.

