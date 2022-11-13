Julia Roberts Adores This Hydrating & Glowing Foundation That Shoppers Say Makes Their Skin Look So Smooth

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing we’re willing to splurge on, it’s a good foundation. Let’s face it, the right foundation or base makeup is a game-changer for your makeup. A solid base makes for a happier face (or rather smoother, full-coverage application!) But the problem is that there are so many out there; where do you start? We’ll tell you: you check out Julia Roberts’ favorite!

It’s no secret that Roberts adores Lancôme, but she reportedly swears by it for her iconic glowing skin (including for her stunning red carpet appearance at the Academy Museum Gala!) Her makeup artist for the occasion Genevieve Herr divulged to Byrdie all she used for her look, including the foundation both Roberts (and Zendaya) adore for that naturally dewy look! And it’s a staple for Sephora shoppers!

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Care & Glow Foundation​ with Hyaluronic Acid $47.00 Buy now

The Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra Wear Care & Glow Foundation​ with Hyaluronic Acid is a hydrating, 24-hour transfer-resistant foundation that gives you a breathable, medium coverage look with a natural finish that can wow with any skin type. Not only is it a breathable formula, it has a bunch of nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid for plumping and mandelic acid for smoothing and refining the skin.

In over 30 shades, the brand conducted a study with 107 women wearing this foundation, who found that nine out of ten women said their skin tone looked more even and felt much better after using it!

Not only does Roberts adore this foundation, but it’s become a staple for so many shoppers. One of the five star reviews said it’s a “must-have,” saying, “I highly recommend this product. It provides a nice lightweight foundation coverage but still has medium to full coverage. Compared to other foundations this one stands out for me. It’s a luxurious feel for a decent price!” Related story Shoppers Adore This ‘Slimming’ & ‘Firming’ $11 Cellulite Cream For Its Fast-Acting Results

Another shopper added, “MY NEW FAVORITE FOUNDATION!! I’ve spent SO much money on foundation just to be disappointed or look cakey. This stuff blends SOOOO well. Literally never going back”

