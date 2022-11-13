Joanna Gaines Adores This Plumping & Smoothing Lip Product That Shoppers Say Is ‘Essential’ for the Winter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As the holidays are approaching, everyone is dropping their gift guides, from Oprah to Amazon. While we love every guide, we’re especially excited for Joanna Gaines’ for example, just shared her gift guide in the winter issue of The Magnolia Journal, per People. While she had everything from journals to slippers, there was one product that really caught our eye: a plumping lip gloss.

As winter comes, our lips need all the protection we can get. So why not invest in a Gaines-approved, plumping lip gloss that’s under $30?

LAWLESS Forget The Filler Lip Plumper Line Smoothing Gloss $25.00 Buy now

The Lawless Forget The Filler Lip Gloss is a plumping and smoothing gloss that not only adds color to your lips, but provides your pout with maximum plumpness. Both hydrating and easy-to-apply, this lip gloss is packed with nourishing ingredients like shea butter for optimal hydration and hyaluronic acid for making your life feel oh-so-soft! Not only does it make your lips feel good, but it’ll make them look better (and extra shiny.)

Per the brand, a study was conducted with ten women who found an over 350 percent increase in collagen synthesis (in vitro), a nearly 150 percent increase in lip connective tissue, and a 100 percent improvement with their overall lip condition.

Like any gloss, you apply this either to clean lips, before bed, or above your lipstick for extra protection and shine. Related story Kate Middleton Reportedly Swears By This Volumizing & Non-Clumping Mascara for That Dramatic False-Lash Look — Now Under $20

Now shoppers everywhere adore this gloss, with one Sephora shopper saying it’s an “Essential lip plumper” adding, “This lip product is extremely hydrating and plumping. If I look in the mirror immediately after applying, it does look thick and sticky, but after a few minutes it’s much smoother looking. I love applying this every morning.” Another added, “I am OBSESSED with this product and I am not a lip gloss gal. Bought this during desperate time during the winter because my lips were dry and damaged. This is now all I use.”

Along with Sephora, you can buy this at Lawless Beauty.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: