People Can’t Get Over the Before & After Photos From People Using This Effective & Volumizing $12 Hairspray

Let’s face it; as moms, our mornings are busier than anyone else’s. Not only do we have to pick ourselves up, but we also have to make sure everyone else is up and moving, becoming a well-oiled machine in the morning until everyone is out the door. Right when we think everything is perfect: the kids have their lunches, your makeup is perfect, and everything is packed and ready to go; and then you realize your hair looks oily and flat.

Luckily, thanks to Amazon, we may have found the perfect remedy for it. With most dry shampoos, you have to spray it all over, leading to one of two eventualities: you cough up a lung from the spray getting in your nose and mouth, or your hair still isn’t fixed. So why not try a powder-based dry shampoo that’s only $12? Intrigued? We know you are, too!

Hair Dance.

The Hair Dance Dry Shampoo is an innovative and versatile dry shampoo powder that works wonders for making your hair look volumized, silky, and refreshed in moments. Perfect for both blonde and dark hair, this vegan, lavender-scented powder is thousands of shoppers’ go-to for giving their hair that extra love on those busy mornings you barely even have time to brush your hair.

Along with having an awesome scent, it’s super easy to use to get your desired hair. Per the brand, all you have to do is divide your hair into sections and sparingly apply the powder to the scalp, then brush your hands through to disperse the all-natural product.

With nearly 10,000 reviews on Amazon at 4.3 stars, shoppers are astounded at the results from the before and after photos. One shopper posted photos of their own with the review reading, “Better than all the rest!” They added, “This dry shampoo not only freshens my hair, it also actually gives me style without using any styling tools. The volume is perfect for lifting at the root, which makes it look like I had a blow-out and used a flat iron on the roots. In addition, the lift this powder gives helps cover a large and troublesome cowlick.”

Another shopper added, “I am an avid dry shampoo lover! I’ve used Batiste, Garnier, Drybar and other brands. This one is my favorite by far. No aerosol, cruelty free, and lavender scented. It takes a few tries to adjust to the powder but it’s so worth it!”

