Julia Roberts Swears By This Brightening $4 Pantry Staple For Her Iconic Pearly-White Smile

Julia Roberts is known for many wonderful things, including having a contagious, iconic smile that Hollywood hasn’t stopped adoring. Despite being one of the biggest actors in Hollywood, Roberts keeps her beauty regimen rather hush-hush, but we found the secret to her pearly whites!

Now you may think Roberts swears by a thousand-dollar regimen for her pearly whites, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. In fact, besides brushing her teeth, the Pretty Woman star only uses one product to keep her iconic smile intact. Any guesses? It’s baking soda.

“I brush [my teeth] with baking soda,” she previously told InStyle per People. “[My grandfather] would put a big heaping mound of it on his toothbrush. He had only one cavity in his entire life. Sometimes that’s all I do as far as a regimen goes.”

So that’s the key to her smile, a $4 pantry staple you can snag on Amazon right now!

ARM & HAMMER.

ARM & HAMMER Pure Baking Soda $3.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The ARM & HAMMER Pure Baking Soda is a staple in any household, whether it be for Roberts’ case of brushing her teeth or using it to help bake, deodorize, or clean. It’s the perfect versatile product to have on hand for everything, whether it be keeping food fresh in the fridge for a month or used as a whitening agent.

Per Healthline, it’s not the most effective for protecting your teeth from cavities like regular toothpaste, but it’s said to be wonderful for whitening and cleaning. If you’re wondering how to add it to your routine, don’t worry it’s super easy. First, you mix baking soda and water together until it makes a paste, and use it like you would a normal toothpaste!

Now, Roberts isn’t the only star to keep baking soda handy for their beauty routine. Per the skincare blog Vivawoman, stars like Catherine Zeta-Jones, Tyra Banks, and Queen Latifah adore it as well — and they’re not the only ones.

One Amazon shopper wrote, “I use this to clean, bake, and even brush my teeth. Baking always comes in handy,” and another added, “I use it to brush my teeth and it really does a great job.” So what are you waiting for?

