Buffy’s Black Friday Sale Is Here — Now’s Your Chance to Score 40% Off Luxurious Bedding

Do visions of sugar plums dance in your head while you sleep? Or do you feel more like the Grinch in the mornings — even after coffee?

Getting a good night’s sleep is more important than ever during the busy holiday season. Sliding into luxurious sheets and super-soft bedding after a long day of Christmas shopping and baking — it’s truly the best present you can give yourself (not to mention those around you!) Update your bedding by shopping Buffy’s Black Friday sale, available now. You can score amazing pillows, sheets, and comforters at up to 40% off online.

Buffy makes textiles that are good for your skin and the environment. Their products are “earth-friendly, skin-friendly, cruelty-free, and super-soft,” according to their website, and they just feel good. You’ll want to go to bed early when you’re sleeping in a bundle of clouds (getting out of bed, on the other hand, might be a bit more difficult…)

Many of Buffy’s popular products are part of the company’s Black Friday sale, with prices 20 to 40% off. Grab new comforters or duvet covers in a variety of colors, supportive pillows, cozy sheets, and more. These would also make for fabulous presents for all your friends and family this year. You can never have too many sheets — especially if they’re Buffy sheets!

Here are some of our favorite options, below!

Breeze Sheet Set & Breeze Comforter

Start fresh with the Breeze sheet and comforter set, which comes with breathable sheets, a cooling comforter, and two pillowcases. It's designed to be "cool-to-the-touch" (no flipping to the "cold" side of the pillow here!), with a moisture-wicking material so you'll feel comfortable as you sleep.

Breeze Pillow

Fluffy, supportive, and sustainable? The Breeze Pillow is perfect! This scentless, hypoallergenic foam pillow comes in standard and king sizes to fit your needs. It’s also designed for ultimate breathability. Sweet dreams, guaranteed.

Cloud Comforter & Breeze Duvet Cover

If you like sleeping surrounded by fluffy, soft, cloud-like bedding, then this comforter-and-duvet-cover-combo is for you. Billed as the “coziest, softest” bed, it’s like snoozing in heaven.

