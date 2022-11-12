This 5-in-1 Styling Treatment From Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Haircare Line ‘Smooths & Volumizes’ Strands — Get It on Sale Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Aniston’s hair has been an icon for decades now, and any tip or trick we can take to get our strands looking as superior as hers is welcomed. Thankfully, the actress is extremely vocal about the products she loves using in her daily routines. Living Proof is one brand she turns to for shockingly affordable healthy, and voluminous strands. The haircare brand provides inexpensive products with luxurious results, and right now, you can save even more money on a shopper-loved styling treatment at QVC.

The Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment promises to smooth, volumize, and thicken hair in one step. How does it work? According to the brand, the formula contains “Living Proof’s Healthy Hair Molecule (OFPMA) and Thickening Molecule (PBAE)” which work simultaneously to give you the best hair ever. And it’s easy to use — just apply evenly to damp hair, from roots to tip and comb. You can let your hair dry, but for best results, it’s best to blow dry your hair.

Living Proof Perfect hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment — $19.20, originally $32.00

“This stuff is amazing!” one shopper said. “Works as an instant conditioner (you don’t need conditioner when you use this product). Gives body, fullness, and shine. Would recommend it to anyone. Money well spent.”

Another reviewer also sings the treatment’s praises. “Living Proof is one of my favorite brands of hair products. The 5-in-1 styling cream is yet another great product in their lineup. Smooths hair while giving volume without weighing down my fine hair. I have tried many Living Proof items, and I love them all,” they said.