This 5-in-1 Styling Treatment From Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Haircare Line ‘Smooths & Volumizes’ Strands — Get It on Sale Now

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actress Jennifer Aniston attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: Actress Jennifer Aniston attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images) Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston’s hair has been an icon for decades now, and any tip or trick we can take to get our strands looking as superior as hers is welcomed. Thankfully, the actress is extremely vocal about the products she loves using in her daily routines. Living Proof is one brand she turns to for shockingly affordable healthy, and voluminous strands. The haircare brand provides inexpensive products with luxurious results, and right now, you can save even more money on a shopper-loved styling treatment at QVC.

The Perfect Hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment promises to smooth, volumize, and thicken hair in one step. How does it work? According to the brand, the formula contains “Living Proof’s Healthy Hair Molecule (OFPMA) and Thickening Molecule (PBAE)” which work simultaneously to give you the best hair ever. And it’s easy to use — just apply evenly to damp hair, from roots to tip and comb. You can let your hair dry, but for best results, it’s best to blow dry your hair.

Living Proof Perfect hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment — $19.20, originally $32.00

Living Proof Perfect hair Day 5-in-1 Styling Treatment
Living Proof
5-in-1 Styling Treatment $19.20 Buy now

“This stuff is amazing!” one shopper said. “Works as an instant conditioner (you don’t need conditioner when you use this product). Gives body, fullness, and shine. Would recommend it to anyone. Money well spent.”

Another reviewer also sings the treatment’s praises. “Living Proof is one of my favorite brands of hair products. The 5-in-1 styling cream is yet another great product in their lineup. Smooths hair while giving volume without weighing down my fine hair. I have tried many Living Proof items, and I love them all,” they said.

Trust us. You’re going to want to stock up on Living Proof’s styling treatment. For under $20, it’s a no-brainer to add it to your cart ASAP.

