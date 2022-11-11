This Unlikely Retailer Just Put Le Creuset Dutch Ovens on Sale — Save Up to 20% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year — for savings that it. Of course, we can’t wait for the holidays, but right now, we’re even more thrilled to save big on some of our favorite items. We thought the sales over the summer were something to talk about. That was the case until we heard about QVC’s sale on Le Creuset cookware. If you’ve been eyeing one of the best-selling Dutch oven pots, now is the time to add it to your cart.

Right now, at QVC you can save nearly 20 percent off on select Le Creuset pans, just in time for hosting for the holidays. If you’re planning to welcome friends and family into your home over the next few weeks, be prepared with beautiful serving platters and casserole dishes that bake your favorite recipes to perfection. You can even score a pot that simmers warm chicken noodle soup on a cold day. Hurry — now that the word is out, these items won’t last long! Ahead, see our favorite picks that we can’t resist adding to our kitchens.

Le Creuset 2-Piece Stoneware Charcuterie Set — $79.00, originally $96.00

If you love hosting, make sure you snatch up this two-piece Le Creuset set that’s on sale now. The set comes with a plate that’s perfect for character boards and showcases appetizers and snacks. You also get a 22-ounce cheese baker that keeps dips nice and hot.

Le Creuset Heritage 4-qt Deep Covered Square Casserole — $75.00, originally $83.00

The Heritage Square Stoneware Dish is just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. You can easily make your favorite casseroles and dishes thanks to its deep-dish design. And the pan is dishware safe and suitable for oven temperatures up to 500 degrees.

Le Creuset 10-qt Enamel on Steel Stockpot — $79.98, originally $99.00

Don't forget to grab a pot for soups and stews too! There's nothing worse than attempting to make your favorite warm and hearty meals in a pan that's too small. Instead, this offering from Le Creuset keeps all of the ingredients in the pot, and thanks to its high-profile design, all of the evaporation stays inside the pot, which adds more flavor to your meal.

Le Creuset 9.75″ Signature Cast Iron Deep Grill Pan — $99.98, originally $133.25

Grill up your favorite meats and meals in this cast iron pan. It has grill ridges inside to give you the perfect sear lines every time. It also has two loop handles that make lifting the cast iron skillet simple (and spill-proof).

Le Creuset Set of 2 Signature Serving Platters — $90.00, originally $99.98

Need to update your serving ware? Add this set of two to your cart ASAP. It’s available in three colors and beautifully displays your Thanksgiving turkey or favorite desserts while entertaining.