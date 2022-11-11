If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you don’t have a holiday mindset just yet, we’ve got a brand new drop that’s sure to get you there ASAP. Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS just opened their holiday shop for 2022, and it has all the snuggly must-haves you need to stay cozy and chic all winter long. Best part is, prices start at just $16. Given how popular new SKIMS items tend to be, we wouldn’t be surprised to find items selling out fast. If you’re wondering what you can expect from their holiday shop, we’ve got you covered.

This year, SKIMS dropped new lounge and sleep sets for the whole family. We’re all about their new fuzzy plaid hoodie (that’s seen on Kardashian above). It comes in both adult and kids sizes, and there’s even a matching pair of bottoms.

If you’re looking for gift ideas, the SKIMS Holiday Shop has all the inspiration you need. Right now, they have limited-edition “wrapped and ready” gift sets of some of their best-sellers like their Soft Lounge Sleep Set, cotton rib boxers, and their cotton rib tanks, which we highly recommend.

We’ve rounded up a few must-haves from the SKIMS Holiday Shop. Check those out below.

SKIMS Logo Pointelle Set

No doubt, fair isle print is a holiday staple, and SKIMS has the must-have set you’ll want to sport this season. The top features a high crew neckline, henley button closures, and banded cuffs, while the leggings are designed with an elasticized waistband and banded bottom cuffs. If you want to give this as a gift, it already comes packaged in a special SKIMS gift box. Sizes range from XXS to 4X.

SKIMS Logo Pointelle Set $118 Buy now

SKIMS Kids Cozy Knit Onesie

If we had a cozy onesie this chic, we’d have a huge smile on our face as well! This adorable plaid onesie features a relaxed, oversized fit so your little one can run around with ease. It’s also designed with kangaroo pockets and a hoodie. Sizes range from 2T/3T to 12/14.

And yes, there is a version for adults. There’s even one for dogs.

SKIMS Kids Cozy Knit Onesie $64 Buy now

SKIMS Cozy Knit Unisex Robe

Who says cold weather season has to be all about dark colors? With this luxe SKIMS robe, you can be pretty in hot pink all fall and winter long. It’s also available in onyx and the same plaid as the kid’s onesie above.

SKIMS Cozy Knit Unisex Robe $128 Buy now

SKIMS Fleece Sleep Set

This fleece sleep set for kids was made to be the “ultimate gift of comfort” for your little one. According to the brand, it was made using the softest brushed fleeced fabric and comes in three colors. Sizes range from 2T to 10.

SKIMS Fleece Sleep Set $58 Buy now

SKIMS Velour Blanket

Treat your loved ones to this “luxuriously soft” velour blanket from SKIMS. It’s described as the “softest blanket you’ll want to gift to all your friends and family,” and we don’t doubt that for a second. It’s about 78″ x 60″ and comes in amethyst, smoke, sienna, and honey, which is already sold out! Don’t miss your chance to snag one today.

SKIMS Velour Blanket $98 Buy now

SKIMS Cotton Rib Boxer Pack

SKIMS’ cotton rib boxers are so soft and comfy, you can pretty much live in them the entire day. It’s easy to see why they’re a fan favorites of the brand. Right now, you can snag this limited-edition holiday set featuring three boxers for $88. If you ask us, it’s the perfect treat yourself gift.

SKIMS Cotton Rib Boxer Pack $88 Buy now

There are so many other new items that dropped for the 2022 SKIMS Holiday Shop. If you love all things soft, cozy, and comfy, you’re sure to find something you love.

