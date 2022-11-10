This TikTok-famous Wearable Blanket Is on Sale Ahead of Black Friday, & ‘This Thing Is Like Being Hugged by God’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

‘Tis finally the season to be cozy, and we’re so looking forward to turning on a Christmas movie and cuddling up on the couch with a mug of hot cocoa. And if you’re not bundling yourself up in this TikTok-famous wearable blanket, then you’re doing cozy season wrong. Select colors of the viral Comfy is currently on sale on Amazon ahead of Black Friday, and according to the reviews, once you put this thing on, there’s no way you’re ever taking it off.

The Comfy is an oversized fleece microfiber hoodie with faux sherpa lining that hangs down to your knees and features elongated arms, a huge hood, and a pocket in the front. According to The Comfy’s listing on Amazon, the blanket was first made as a men’s 5XL and the pattern only increased from there!

Nearly 72,000 people have given The Comfy a five-star rating on Amazon, with one person writing that wearing this thing “is like being hugged by God.” They continued, “I’m afraid I don’t have any serotonin to enjoy on anything else for the rest of my life … My amount of problems on a daily basis is low, but they just went through the roof as I try to decide what is important enough for me to take this thing off. Food? It can wait, I’ll starve before I take this thing off. Company? Pfft, fat chance.”

Sure, it’s not the most flattering thing in the world, but the comfort and warmth overshadow any style qualms you may have. And, as one reviewer wrote, it’s even warm enough to wear outside in the winter months, making it the perfect throw-on for dog walks.

“It keeps me super warm even when I have to take our dog out and she literally takes forever to find the perfect pee spot,” they wrote. “Super cozy and comfortable, too! I bought one for everyone in the family and we all love them!”

Pick up The Comfy for everyone to wear on Christmas morning and queue up the Christmas movies. You guys aren’t going anywhere anytime soon!

