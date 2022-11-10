You Can Save 44% On This Stylish Cactus Cat Tree as Part of Amazon’s Early Black Friday Savings Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Although cat parents love to spoil their cats with all kinds of toys, treats, and accessories, cat parents also must admit that a lot of cat stuff is kind of … ugly. But one scratching post on Amazon might actually become the centerpiece of your room because it’s just that trendy. Perfect for cat parents and plant parents, the cactus cat scratcher from PAWZ Road is definitely a win and it’s currently over 40 percent off for Amazon’s Early Black Friday sales event.

The sisal-covered cactus from PAWZ Road is actually three scratching posts in one. The larger post has two cactus arms, the mid-size one is just a standard scratch post, and the smallest has a single arm — all at different heights to provide hours of scratching fun. The post even comes with a dangling ball on the tallest cactus to keep your cat entertained (and hopefully away from your couch).

And the thing just looks cool. Your guests will probably have to double or triple take to realize what exactly it is!

Image: PAWZ Road

PAWZ Road Cactus Cat Scratching Post $22 Buy now

“Love this little home decor item but my cat keeps scratching it. He scratches it almost every day,” one five-star Amazon reviewer joked. “It seems fairly resilient to his scratching and does stop him from scratching other furniture. Overall a win I guess.”

Another reviewer added, “Super cute scratching post, both of my cats love this thing and always use it over their traditional one. It also looks super cute in our living space, and we get compliments on it. Easy to assemble as well. Highly recommend.”

You can pick up the PAWZ Road cactus cat scratcher in either a medium or large size and save big when you purchase during the Early Black Friday Deals event happening on Amazon right now. Your cat (and your aesthetic) will thank you!

