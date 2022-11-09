I Just Moved & Tried This TikTok Viral Vacuum — Here’s How It Works

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve ever moved, you know what a process truly is. There’s nothing like the excitement of a new home — the new smell, empty rooms, and clean floors. But all of that quickly ends once you move in your boxes and furniture. I recently moved and was shocked at how fast my floors got so dirty. Between building new furniture, painting, having a child, and a French bulldog puppy, my old (and tired ) cordless vacuum wasn’t cutting it anymore. That’s when I found Tineco’s TikTok Viral vacuums.

After searching for hours and reading each of the cordless vacuum’s functions and benefits, I decided on the brand’s latest model: PWRHERO 10S Cordless Stick Vacuum in Rose Gold — it’s sleek, lightweight, and gorgeous. I love that I can use the vacuum on my carpets, hardwoods, and furniture. The fact that it’s cordless makes traveling from room to room a breeze, and the extra powerful suction capabilities cut down the number of times you have to go back and re-clean — it’s truly a lifesaver for us busy, working moms.

Tineco PWRHERO 10S Cordless Stick Vacuum in Rose Gold

Cordless Stick Vacuum in Rose Gold $ Buy now

Let’s chat about the vacuum’s technology: It can convert into a handheld cleaner or long wand to get to those hard-to-reach places. And the battery lasts for up to 180 minutes, without needing to be charged. The LED lights are another feature I can’t get over. They help see dust and debris that other vacuums would easily miss.

Other shoppers also agree that the vacuum makes cleaning easier. “So convenient to be cordless,” one said. “Love this! We have a shabby carpet that our robot cannot clean. I was looking for a vacuum to use for this carpet and the car fans etc. some of the noticeable points: Lightweight but very powerful and good suction. “[I] love that, and it’s so useful to just take it and clean the car or rooms without limitations. Looks good and has some serious cleaning power,” they added.

If you’re looking to upgrade your current vacuum cleaner to a newer model, or are looking for a great gift for someone this holiday season, you have to get the Tineco PWRHERO 10S Cordless Stick Vacuum. The only regret you will have is not adding it to your cart sooner.