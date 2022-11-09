Jane Seymour Keeps Her Skin Looking Flawless at 71 Thanks to This Powerful Crepe-Fighting Cream

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Actress Jane Seymour is no stranger to looking flawless. Even at 71, it’s obvious she knows how to keep her skin looking effortlessly youthful-looking and healthy. Naturally, we just had to know, what’s her secret? Luckily, we got a glimpse into how she stays seemingly ageless, and it’s all thanks to products from Crépe Erase.

The former Bond Girl revealed to Prevention that she swears by the anti-aging skincare brand’s overnight facial treatment, facial scrub, neck firming treatment, and more. But Crépe Erase’s best-selling body cream is her hack for “plumping up” her entire body. That’s right, we just found your solution for dry and crepey skin.

Crépe Erase Advanced Body Repair Treatment Ultra

Advanced Body Repair Treatment Ultra $84 Buy now

The Advanced Body Repair Treatment Ultra intensely moisturizes, smooths, and tightens anywhere that wrinkles or lines or present on the body. Although it may be a splurge, the luxe $84 body cream is worth adding to your cart.

Best of all, you don’t have to worry about overusing it. Thanks to its powerful formula, shoppers don’t have to constantly reapply the moisturizer. Its hydration lasts up to three days after applying it twice in one day.

Of course, Crépe Erase’s repair cream is not all that Seymour credits for her glowing complexion. The actress also credits a ton of other age-defying products from the brand that you can take a look at below. Related story I Just Moved & Tried This TikTok Viral Vacuum — Here's How It Works

Refining Facial Scrub

Give your face a radiance boost with the Refining Facial Scrub from Crépe Erase. It gently exfoliates and firms the skin for glowing results.

Refining Facial Scrub $44 Buy now

Lift & Smooth Neck Firming Treatment

Maybe your neck is your main concern when it comes to fighting wrinkles. Try the Lift & Smooth Neck Firming Treatment that diminishes any signs of crepiness from the collarbones to the jawline.

Lift & Smooth Neck Firming Treatment $63 Buy now

Crépe Erase Overnight Facial Plumping Treatment

Wake up with healthy-looking skin with zero effort thanks to this nighttime formula. The Overnight Facial Plumping Treatment smooths out wrinkles and fine lines.

Overnight Facial Plumping Treatment $54 Buy now

