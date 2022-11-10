You Can Now Personalize Your Hunter Boots Just In Time for the Holidays — Here’s How

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s officially the holiday season, which means we’re all racing to find the best gifts for our family members. If you’re stumped on ideas this year, think of personalized presents. While it might sound cheesy, this year, adding sentimental gifts that have monogrammed touches and other notations is sure to be a favorite gift for all. While we were rounding up the best offerings for the season, we stumbled upon Hunter boots’ latest styles, which you can now customize!

Hunter is known for their classic rubber rainboots that are perfect for the entire family. Not only do they have the yellow boots that are nostalgic for all, but they also have more neutral colors if bright colors aren’t your thing. You can also grab matching boots for your kids too since the brand has plenty of children’s sizes to shop from. This year Hunter just added the option to personalize your boots. “Put your name – or the name of a loved one — inside the unmistakable Hunter red box logo to create a one-of-a-kind pair of women’s, men’s or kids’ rain boots. The perfect festive gift, even for the person who has everything,” the brand said in a press release. The service is complimentary with the purchase of a pair of boots — but hurry, the service is only offered for a limited time.

Ahead, see a few of our favorite styles.

Original Big Kids Rain Boots

Hunter

These original rain boots for the “big kids” (ages 5 to 11) are great for any season. The boots are crafted from natural vulcanized rubber with a matte finish that makes the shoes durable through wear and tear. They come in 11 colors ranging from classic black to vibrant yellow. And now, you can personalize them to make them even more special for your child.

Women’s Original Tall Rain Boots

Hunter

Who says grown-ups can’t have rainboots too? Thanks to this classic rubber boot design from Hunter, you can now forge your way through the rain with dry feet. Plus, the boots are also great in the snow and colder weather too, just add a pair of the brand’s cozy socks.

Men’s Original Tall Rain Boots

Hunter

If you're looking for a gift for a guy in your life, snag this tall pair of rainboots up. Even though they're an original version of Hunter's bestselling men's boots, they also come in six other colors. To add even more detail, you can opt to personalize them with initials or a meaningful notation.