These Augustinus Bader Gift Sets Will Save You So Much Money on the Moisturizer That Gives Kim Kardashian & Salma Hayek Their Glow

If you ask us, luxury skincare is among the ultimate gifts to treat yourself to this holiday season. Believe it or not, you can also save a couple of bucks on some high-quality products for your skin right now. If you’ve been eyeing the innovative products from Augustinus Bader in particular, then you’re in luck. Among the brand’s best-sellers, so many celebrities from Kim Kardashian to Salma Hayek swear by the Rich Cream for its powerful moisturizing properties. Typically, the award-winning cream costs $280, but you can get it a bit cheaper through gift sets. Hurry, though, because a few of these Augustinus Bader gift sets are already selling out.

With holiday shopping happening early this year, the Rich Cream is bound to be on many shoppers’ wish lists — and for good reason. This nourishing formula intensely hydrates, firms, softens, and protects the skin against environmental aggressors. Best of all, the moisture-rich product also reduces fine lines, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation for a renewed, younger-looking glow. Plus, it’s all backed by 30 years of research and overall five-star reviews on its impressive results.

Augustinus Bader The Discovery Duo

One reviewer even called it magic in a bottle saying, “I would give this product 10 stars if I could. From the second day of using the Rich Cream I noticed a distinct reduction in my marionette lines. I was shocked. Over time I noticed a remarkable difference in my skin. As I was about to run out I panicked and so I ordered more. Highly recommended.

But the best part? It’s now available for as low as $160 thanks to the Discovery Duo set. This package offers two 15ml bottles of the Rich Cream and its other well-known moisturizer, the Cream. And trust us, both these products are sure winners in your skincare routine when winter finally arrives.

But if you don't mind a bit of splurging this holiday, there are a whole lot more of value sets to take advantage of as well. So, check out below for more Augustinus Bader gift sets that include the famous Rich Cream at an unbelievable deal.

The Essential Kit

Have all your moisture-rich essentials at the ready this winter. The Essential Kit from Augustinus Bader includes the best-selling, award-winning Rich Cream, the Cream, and the Body Cream that’s usually a $278 value together.

The AB Trial Edit

For Augustinus Bader first-timers, opt for the AB Trial Edit which offers an introduction to the brand’s stellar formulas. It aims to hydrate as well as improve the tone and texture of the skin for glowing results.

The Hydration Heroes with The Rich Cream

Looking to further your hydration while improving your skin’s texture? Well, the Hydration Heroes set moisturizes, firms, and tackles stretch marks plus cellulite all in one. Did we mention that it also contains a higher quantity — 50 ml to be exact — of the Rich Cream compared to the other gift sets?

