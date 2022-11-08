8 Best Stocking Stuffers From Target Under $10 for Everyone On Your List

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The holidays are right around the corner, which means it’s time to get into gifting mode! It’s already challenging to make sure you have a present for everyone on your list, but when you have to also include stocking stuffers, that’s where holiday shopping can feel tedious and overwhelming. Too often, stocking stuffers are just candy and items that aren’t practical (hello, regifting). This year, stock up on stuffers that are useful, and you’ll be excited to give. Luckily, you don’t have to look far — Target has the best stocking stuffer selection for everyone on your list this year.

Get creative this year with stocking stuffers. Instead of stuffing them full of candy, Target just dropped hundreds of options and ideas that will add extra cheer this year. Have a picky teen that you need to shop for? Snag this warm beanie that comes in multiple colors. If you have little ones to gift, a cute plush toy will be the talk of the day. Maybe you’re looking for your sister, who is hard to shop for? In that case, snag a personalized journal for jotting down thoughts and ideas. No matter what you’re looking for, Target has something for everyone. Ahead, see eight of our favorite stocking stuffers from Target.

A Festive Sugar Scrub

Tree Hut

If you’re shopping for someone who loves beauty, then this $8 body scrub is a must-have. Tree Hut’s Sugar Scrubs have been around for a while, but thanks to resurfacing on TikTok, shoppers can’t get enough of them. Each scrub has a different scent and set of benefits for the skin, like brightening, hydrating, and smoothing. Right now, you can snag the seasonal candy cane scrub that removes dead skin cells and reveals brighter-looking skin. It’s also packed with a “pop of peppermint layered with creamy caramel and sweet vanilla,” the brand says.

Tree Hut Candy Cane Shea Sugar Body Scrub $8.00 Buy now

A Place to Write Down Thoughts and To-Do Lists

Opalhouse

If you’re looking for stocking stuffers for those who are hard to buy for, then you can always snag up this personalized notebook that’s perfect for keeping a journal or daily tasks. The book has fun and bright colors that will instantly add a merry touch to any stocking.

Opalhouse Monogrammed Journal $5.00 Buy now

A Refreshing Shower Gel

Native

Gift a refreshing body wash this season — it fits perfectly in stockings, and it’s practical and actually a stocking stuffer that will get used. Native’s coconut and vanilla body wash works into a rich lather that’s full of warm scents. After rinsing, the skin feels soft and hydrated. Check out other great Native stocking stuffers, too.

Native Coconut & Vanilla Body Wash $9.49 Buy now

For Hours of Fun

Hearth & Hand

This year make sure your kids' have a gift that will keep them busy for hours. Our solution? A jump rope. Hearth & Hand's rope comes with durable wooden handles secured into it and 106 inches of cord to skip.

Hearth & Hand Kids' Jump Rope $6.99 Buy now

Don’t Forget Your Four-Legged Friend

This four-pack of tennis balls will have your pet so excited to play. The balls are super bouncy and have the cutest tartan print. The best part? The set is under $8.

Hearth & Hand Tartan Plaid Tennis Dog Ball Toy Set $7.99 Buy now

A Warm Beanie for Your Teens

Wild Fable

Teens are so hard to shop for, and finding stocking stuffers that aren’t lame to them, well, that’s even harder. Thankfully Target has these cute ribbed beanies that come in over ten colors. And they’re only $5 each, so you can grab a few!

Wild Fable Rib Beanie $5.00 Buy now

A Snuggle Companion

Star Wars

This cute Grogu is so hard to resist. The plush toy is soft and perfect for tiny hands to hold. And it comes with two candy canes for an extra sweet treat.

Star Wars Mandalorian Christmas Grogu $7.99 Buy now

An Exclusive Lipgloss

ColourPop

ColourPop Cosmetics has fun makeup for all ages. Their formulas are rich, highly pigmented, and have long-lasting staying power. If you’re a cheer or dance mom, I highly recommend snagging a few lipglosses for your child’s stocking (my daughter uses them for every competition) — they’re affordable and apply seamlessly without too much transfer! You can also check out the brand’s other exclusive products for Target.