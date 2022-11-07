Target Is Selling Some of the Most Festive Door Mats We’ve Ever Seen & They’re Surprisingly Affordable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s finally November, which means that it’s time to decorate for the holidays! And even though we’re still waiting for Thanksgiving, there is no better time to bring out your decor than now. Getting a head start on decorating means that you can enjoy the sparkling ornaments and lights even longer. But one finishing touch you may have overlooked? An outdoor mat that adds a welcoming, festive addition this year.

With all of the hustle and bustle happening over the next few weeks, it’s easy not to forget your outdoor entryway space, but it’s one of the simplest ways to decorate and add an extra dose of holiday cheer. Don’t opt for tracking in dirt and grime. Instead, grab a festive rug from Target that’s just in time for the holidays. Target’s outdoor rug selections feature options from Hearth & Home, Threshold, and more. If you prefer something with a simple design, you can’t go wrong with a mat with a black border and a seasonal message. Or maybe you’re looking for more color. In that case, snag this black and red checkered printed mat for the next few months. No matter what design you’re looking for, Target has you covered this season.

Ahead, see some of our favorite outdoor rugs that welcome your home in style.

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Merry Christmas Outdoor Doormat

Hearth & Hand

One of the easiest ways to get your home ready for the upcoming holiday season is to add a festive rug to your entryway. A new mat adds a welcoming detail that your guests will love. Plus, it will help keep you in the best holiday spirit. This one features a bright red trim and a simple design, which makes it a great addition to your holiday home decor.

Merry Christmas Mat $ Buy now

Northlight Red and Black Plaid “Merry Christmas” Rectangular Doormat

Northlight

For those who love a traditional Christmas print, check out this one has a black and red plaid outdoor mat — it has vibrant colors and a “Merry Christmas message” on it that welcomes you when you get home. Related story Walmart's Unbelievable Black Friday Toy Deals Are Here

Red and Black Plaid Mat $23.99 Buy now

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia “Good Tidings” Bordered Rectangular Outdoor Doormat

Hearth & Hand

Spread joy this season with this minimal, yet gorgeous outdoor mat. The “Good Tidings” rug from Hearth & Hand rings in the holiday season with its message. The simple black borer also pairs beautifully with red and gold accents.

Good Tidings Mat $ Buy now

Hearth & Hand With Magnolia Floral Print Coir Doormat

Need a mat for layering on your porch? We found the perfect one for you. This floral printed rug has a dainty design that standout alone or paired with another festive mat. The rug is crafted with coir that makes it easy to dust off and clean.

Floral Print Coir Doormat $16.99 Buy now

Farmlyn Creek Merry Christmas Doormat

Farmlyn Creek

This cute holiday outdoor mat has an adorable Christmas tree on a truck print that captures the holiday season perfectly. The bright colors and the Coco Coir design look great on your porch, and it protects your wood, tile, or carpet. It’s also stain resistant and won’t leave remnants behind once you move the mat.