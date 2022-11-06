This Angelina Jolie-Approved Brand Has a $10 Lip Balm That Shoppers Say Is the ‘Best’ for Fighting Off Chapped Lips This Winter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Along with breaking out the cashmere sweaters and thermal leggings, we’re getting all the most hydrating products we can find ready to go when the first winter breeze blows through our windows. While we love a good, picturesque winter wonderland, what we don’t love is the dry, chapped lips that never seem to go away.

So ahead of this inevitably freezing winter, let’s grab the best lip balm we can find. And what’s better than a $10 lip balm from a French drugstore that Angelina Jolie loves? Not much, and that’s why we’re stocking up this winter.

Avene Cream Lip Balm $10.50, originally $14.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Avène Cold Cream Lip Balm is a hydrating and nourishing lip balm that can soothe your dry, crackled lips almost instantly. Both restorative and cooling, this lip balm is perfect for keeping in tow ahead of the chilly winter ahead. Made with thermal Spring Water, pure white beeswax and pharmaceutical-grade paraffin oil, this balm is essential for protecting your precious lips against harsh natural settings.

Per the brand, you apply this as often as needed to keep your lips soft and supple.

Not only does Jolie love the brand, but so does Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Lucy Hale, and Irina Shayk, per Page Six.

Shoppers truly can’t get enough of this lip balm, so much so that so many call it the “best lip balm ever” for fighting off winter-chapped lips. One shopper said, “This one is unlike anything I’ve tried. It is so MOISTURIZING and so SOFT… it yields results far better than even my $30 Laniege lip mask, so I would say it is 10000000% worth it.”

Another shopper added, “I’ve been hooked on lip balms for 30 years. I’ve tried all the drugstore brands, many of the makeup brands, and several Korean beauty brands. This is hands down the best on the market.”

