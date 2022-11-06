AOC Swears by This Hydrating $21 Vitamin C Serum That ‘Works Like Magic’ for Eliminating Dark Circles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

With the sun going down quicker this time of year (at like 4 PM), our sun time is extremely valuable. For those that need a little more sun that outside (or our sun lamps) can provide, that’s where vitamin C products come in handy. But with so many vitamin C products out there, it’s hard to figure out which one is right for us. So why not take a recommendation from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

Ocasio-Cortez, known as AOC tweeted back in Jan 2021 what serum she adores after a fan asked her how she gets her gorgeous complexion. She tweeted, “Thanks! I’ve actually been trying some new drugstore items in my skincare. The Cerave Vit C serum is legit! I tried a fancier one before that, but it turned orange too fast…”

So there you have it: it’s the CeraVe Vitamin C Serum (and it’s only $21 on Amazon!)

The CeraVe Vitamin C Serum is a powerful and hydrating serum that’s said to be perfect for brightening your complexion, evening out your skin tone, eliminating dark circles, and protecting the under-eye area, to name a few. Packed with vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and ceramides, this dermatologist-recommended skincare product is perfect for any skin type in need of a little love!

Per the brand, you apply this serum after cleansing and toning under your eyes and around the delicate area.

Along with Ocasio-Cortez, A-list stars like Olivia Wilde, Busy Philipps, and Blake Lively adore the effective brand. And A-list stars aren’t the only ones who adore this brand!

For this serum alone, over 32,000 shoppers reviewed it on Amazon (leaving it with 4.5 stars right now), and people can’t get enough. Many shoppers say this serum “Works like magic!” Among those who adore it, one shopper said, “I’m so impressed. It worked on my dark eye circles really fast with regular use every morning. I could cry I’m so happy.”

Another shopper added it’s a “game-changer,” adding, “Wow! I put this all over my face and neck morning and night and it is the biggest game changer I’ve ever had. I’ve been using this for 6 weeks and after a wk I had three people at work tell me my skin looked incredible. So moisturizing.”

