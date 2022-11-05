This Blake Lively-Approved Brand Has a $15 Firming Serum Shoppers Claim ‘Transformed Their Skin’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The only thing we love more than powerful firming, hydrating products, is when they’re powerful, firming, and under $20. Seriously is there anything better than a skincare product that can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, all while being super affordable? Well, one thing: if it’s Blake Lively-approved.

It’s no secret that Lively has such dewy, glowing skin, and if we can find a brand she loves, you know it must be good. This brand, in particular, Burt’s Bees, is a must for any skincare routine. Along with Lively, stars like Alison Brie, per EOnline, Dove Cameron, per POPSUGAR, and more adore the brand for its hydrating products.

And the must-have product to get is a $15 firming serum on Amazon.

Burt’s Bees.

Burt's Bees Intensive Firming Serum $15.49, originally $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Burt’s Bees Intensive Firming Serum is a renewing and rejuvenating serum that’s perfect for improving aging skin, discolored skin tones, dullness, and more. Made with a natural alternative to retinol called Bakuchiol and hyaluronic acid, this gentle yet powerful serum is perfect for any skincare routine that wants to set our to firm any skin type.

Per the brand, you can use this effective serum both day and night after cleansing, over your face and neck.

With over 8,600 reviews on Amazon along at 4.4 stars, shoppers can’t get enough of this powerful serum. One shopper claimed it changed their skin, saying, “After 3 months and 3 bottles of this product I have seen insane results- I’ve struggled with acne dark spots on my skin for the last 5 years… It’s changed my skin!”

Another shopper added, “Love this for my skin. Has decreased the deep zits I get on my chin. My skin has transformed. My skin absorbs this nicely. Lotions sit on top of my skin. I my just have to suscribe to this as my skin LOVES it!!”

