Customers Have Been Calling This Bug Catcher a ‘Miracle’ For Grabbing Unwanted Critters

Think about it: you’re just enjoying your day, having a lovely cup of coffee while watching one of your favorite shows on Hulu. The kids are napping, the sun is shining, and you’re as content as can be. And then a spider is scarily by you.

Right then, it’s a battle between you and the spider, and you’re panicking. Do you kill it and leave a stain, or try to grab it yourself and free it? Both sound awful, but it’s something we’ve all had to deal with. However, thanks to Amazon, we just found a tool that’ll make that choice a thing of the past, and you can conquer the scary, unexpected bugs within seconds all by yourself.

My Critter Catcher.

The My Critter Catcher is a versatile and innovative tool to help you get rid of those pesky bugs that give you the heebie-jeebies. From spiders to stinkbugs, this little tool can grab and help you dispose of them all within seconds. Because of its ingenious design, you won’t touch the bug with your own hands and there won’t be an unsightly squish mark wherever you’d kill them. Per the brand, it’s super easy to use, so much so that even your kid could do it with ease.

Per the brand, all you have to do is grab the four-foot-long tool, put the bristles against the bug you want out, close the contraption, and place the bug outside safely by releasing the tool’s bristles with the button.

With over 5,000 reviews on Amazon alone, so many shoppers swear by this for dealing with their bug issues. One shopper called it a “miracle,” saying, “This thing is a miracle worker at picking up insects. I use it daily since I live in the country.”

Another added the same sentiments, also calling it a “miracle,” saying, “This thing is brilliant. It works exactly as advertised. I’ve been thrilled by my new ability to pluck spiders and other insects off the walls, floor, ceiling, etc., and deposit them safely outdoors where they scuttle away unharmed. I no longer have to cringe and call for my husband’s assistance when I find a spider in the shower in the morning. I wish this gadget had existed decades ago. Get it!”

