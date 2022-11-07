Bethenny Frankel’s Go-To Hydrating Cleanser ‘Takes Off Literally Every Bit of Makeup’ in Seconds For Just $10

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to TikTok beauty finds, Bethenny Frankel has all the latest affordable picks so you don’t have to search endlessly for them. The former Real Housewives of New York star is known to love drugstore beauty, as well as explaining to viewers what’s actually good. Recently, Frankel revealed to InStyle that hydration is key for her skin to stay glowing, especially as she becomes older. Luckily, one of her go-to’s for nourishment won’t break the bank. The Skinny Girl founder swears by Neutrogena’s Makeup Remover Melting Balm for a “moisturizing cleanse.” For just $10 on Amazon, we guarantee that you’ll want to stock up for this upcoming winter.

The Makeup Remover Melting Balm from Neutrogena quickly melts dirt as it transforms from a balm to an oil. It leaves the skin rejuvenated, luxuriously smooth, and radiant. This vitamin E-infused cleanser even gets rid of the most stubborn makeup too, from waterproof mascara to longwear lip glosses.

Frankel isn’t the only one who thinks this low-cost cleanser is great at gently removing makeup and hydrating skin. With over 4,000 positive reviews, shoppers are absolutely obsessed and love it even more than wipes, face towels, and cotton pads.

“I always used towels to remove my makeup, but I saw this one in a video and decided to use it,” said a reviewer. “I fell in love with it, it removes your makeup super easy and leaves your skin hydrated.”

One reviewer vouched for this, saying “This makeup remover is the best!! It easily removes mascara, eyeliner, eyeshadow, you name it! I’ve been using this for a year now and don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.”

So why not say yes to a cleanser that’s great for skin and reasonably priced? Take Bethenny Frankel’s latest skincare recommendation and snag this makeup remover balm right now.

