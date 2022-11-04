Here’s How to Save $120 on a New Nespresso This Holiday Season

Raise your hand if you can’t get your day started without a cup of coffee in your hand. We know we can’t! There’s just something comforting and motivational about your favorite warm (or iced) drink daily. And if you’re looking for a way to cut out Starbucks trips every morning to save time, we have a solution for you: A Nespresso machine from HSN that brews both coffee and espresso without leaving your home. Right now, you can score the coffee maker with a milk frother for nearly $100 off.

The Nespresso machine is one of “the best,” according to shoppers. The coffee machine helps to make brewing your coffee in the morning, a breeze, thanks to its seamless functions. The Vertuo line is able to make both coffee and espresso drinks, thanks to the versatile pods. With the kit, you don’t have to worry about the pods. Instead, it includes the machine, 12 pods, and a milk frother (which is typically sold separately). Right now, the whole set costs $259.99 and usually retails for over $330! Better yet, you get a $50 voucher that can go toward Nespresso pods when you purchase the set.

Nespresso’s Vertuo Evoluo Coffee Machine is so easy to use and actually saves you time. Now you don’t have to wait for a whole pot of coffee to be ready. Just put in the coffee or espresso pod, press it into place, and then select brew. You can walk away while your perfect drink gets ready in just a few minutes. The milk frother also creates a creamy and rich texture to top off your drink in seconds.

Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo Coffee Machine with Milk Frother

Shoppers love the Nespresso machine and can't stop raving about how delicious the coffee is.

"Really enjoy the coffee. Used to use k-cups, and now that we switched to this machine, two family members have started during coffee again."

“I am so happy with this purchase!” another reviewer wrote. “From going to no coffee machine of any kind to this Nespresso Vertuo Evoluo, it has been a game changer for my mornings! I haven’t been to a coffee shop since, so knowing I’m saving all that money every day, this will pay for itself over and over again! I make iced lattes, and they are amazing and nice to make it just how I like! And time saver for my rushed mornings! I’ve told all my friends they need one now too!” Related story Jennifer Grey Swears By These 4 Products to Help Regrow Her Thinning Hair & Prices Start at Just $15

“That’s a good cup of coffee,” a final user said. “The machine rivals my other cup pod product. The combination of a good cup of coffee and the froth is helping me make better coffee than some of these coffee shops.”