If you think you have to wait until the end of November to benefit from holiday sales, I have good news for you: One of the best savings events is happening right now — at a store that you might not expect. Here, you’ll be able to save hundreds on everything from Dyson vacuums and hair straighteners to Le Creuset pan sets and Sunday Riley skincare essentials. So, where’s all of this taking place? At QVC’s Nonstop Holiday Party.

The storefront is hosting a huge live event from November 5 – November 6 where they’ll be live on air for 49 hours straight talking all about these incredible deals and discounts. As part of this, you’ll be able to log on and shop for anything and everything you need for the gifting season.

Whether you have a kiddo who is begging for a new PlayStation 5, or know a fashionista who would love a pair of sunglasses from a J. Lo-approved brand, you’ll find it all on sale and more affordable than ever thanks to this savings event. Below, check out the best can’t-miss deals you should be shopping for. Just remember, it’s only for two days, so you better check out fast!

Sunday Riley Special Delivery Kit

We all know Sunday Riley for its viral anti-aging serums and eye-tightening creams (along with being the skincare brand Drew Barrymore can’t stop raving about), but did you know you can get all of the brand’s essentials in a money-saving set? Better yet: you can get this money-saving set further discounted thanks to this sale. Grab eight of the brand’s staple products for $90 while you can.

Dyson V8 Extra De-tangle Cordfree Vacuum

Get this cult-favorite Dyson vac for $100 off — an extremely rare deal for the brand. Related story Treat the Horror Movie Lover in Your Home to This Classic Monster Funko Pop & Board Game Set

Prive Revaux The Nelson Sunglasses

ICYMI, J. Lo loves this actually affordable sunglasses brand, and this pair would look stunning on just about anyone. On sale for under $30, it’s a great stocking stuffer that won’t break your holiday budget.

PS5 Console w/ Horizon West Game Token, Vouchers & Accessories

If you’ve tried to find a PS5 this season in stock and under $1,000, you’ve likely failed — until now. This set comes with the Play Station as well as a game, token, vouchers, and more. Get it before it inevitably gets swept up.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Half Zip Tunic

This Oprah-approved brand is known for its cozy essentials, and this adorable tunic is no exception. Usually $135, you can get it for under $95 today.

Dyson Corrale Multi-Styler Straightener with Storage Case

Dyson’s coveted hair tools are hot on the market, which makes this discounted bundle deal all the sweeter.

Le Creuset 2-Piece Stoneware Charcuterie Set

Finding anything from Le Creuset that’s under $100 is a hard task — better yet finding a two-piece set for that price. But this rarity is something you should take advantage of. It’s a stunning gift for any home chef.