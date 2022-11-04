Jennifer Grey Swears By These 4 Products to Help Regrow Her Thinning Hair & Prices Start at Just $15

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Besides her impressive dancing skills, Jennifer Grey is known for having a great head of hair. Her curly mane has stolen our hearts ever since the 1980s, but just recently, the actress revealed that she was starting to lose her hair. The Dirty Dancing star first noticed her hair thinning in 2020 due to Androgenetic Alopecia, a common condition that causes hair loss. Since then, Grey discovered a Danish hair care brand that completely revived her hair with just four products: a restorative treatment, shampoo, conditioner, and hydrating cream. Luckily, Grey’s go-to hair care from Harklinikken are surprisingly budget-friendly with prices starting as low as $15.

According to Grey, she “religiously” applies the Extract, which is an award-winning formula that customizes to your hair’s needs while supporting thicker, fuller, and shinier hair. It’s also the first item that she uses in her evening hair care routine.

With over 1,000 positive reviews, it seems like shoppers love this reparative treatment just as much as she does. One reviewer referred to it as a magic product saying, “I am on the fourth month of treatment with Extract and I’m feeling the changes with the way my hair grows, its volume and structure itself. I have noticed the patches in some areas becoming thicker and in general I am happy to be introduced to this product and looking forward to the next visit to the clinic.”

Harklinikken Extract

Image: Harklinikken. Courtesy of Harklinikken.

Extract $88 Buy now

After applying the Extract, Grey follows it with the Balancing Shampoo, Daily Conditioner, and Hair Hydrating Crème to deeply cleanse and hydrate her hair. According to the actress, she rarely skips a day of using these Harklinikken products.

“For me, aging has been an ongoing exercise in self-love and acceptance,” Grey said. “[…] It’s important to take care of yourself in different ways as time goes on, and if there are simple and effective solutions to make the process more graceful, then why not do them? That’s what I love about Harklinikken. It’s a clean, non-invasive solution to help maintain healthy looking hair.”

Now a brand ambassador for Harklinikken, Grey said she no longer has to worry about losing hair. Rather, she claims that her hair has finally made its “big comeback” thanks to these Harklinikken products. So if you’re already hooked, then take a look below at Jennifer Grey’s favorite hair products that will bring your thinning hair back to life. Related story Score Over 70% Off Designer Booties From Tory Burch, Sam Edelman & More During Nordstrom’s Holiday Deals Event

Harklinikken Balancing Shampoo

Image: Harklinikken. Courtesy of Harklinikken.

The award-winning Balancing Shampoo gently cleanses your hair and promotes radiance and bounce. One reviewer said it gave them no more scalp issues after using it for over three years. “My scalp has never been better. I was always plagued with an oily scalp and dandruff and I had to wash daily. Now, I can skip a day and my hair and scalp look beautiful. No more greasy hair!”

Balancing Shampoo $15-$54 Buy now

Harklinikken Daily Conditioner

Image: Harklinikken. Courtesy of Harklinikken.

Looking for intense hydration that still feels lightweight on your hair? Harklinikken’s Daily Conditioner gives you exactly that while also enhancing softness, elasticity, and smoothness for a more manageable finish.

Daily Conditioner $15-$49 Buy now

Harklinikken Hair Hydrating Crème

Image: Harklinikken. Courtesy of Harklinikken.

The Hair Hydrating Crème improves your hair texture with just a tiny amount. This leave-in treatment hydrates, styles, and protects hair against heat.

Hair Hydrating Crème $22-56 Buy now

Before you go, check out this slideshow below: