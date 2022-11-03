Target is Selling A Letters To Santa Stationery Set That Makes Your Kids’ Christmas Lists Festive — & It’s Just $10

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Can you believe that it’s already time for the holidays? As soon as November 1st comes, it’s time to get in the holiday (and gifting) spirit. That means planning out presents to gift for everyone on your list, including the kids. Part of what makes the holidays so magical is participating in seasonal traditions like writing letters to Santa. Typically, most of us let our children create a note with drawings and other touches to send to Santa in hopes of securing every gift on the list. Now, this year, you can make it even more special with this Letters to Santa Stationery Set from Hearth & Hand.

The Letters To Santa Stationery Set from Magnolia is just in time for the holidays. The set includes 15 sheets of decorative paper, an ink pad, stickers, envelopes, and a stamp. The stamp marks each letter with “to” and “from.” The stickers also help to make your kids’ wish lists stand out from others since they can add their own creative touches. And the notes don’t have to be just for Christmas lists. You can also use them to leave notes next to Santa’s cookies and milk on Christmas Eve. You can even use them to have a message waiting for your littles from Santa on Christmas morning!

Hearth & Hand Letters to Santa Stationery Set



Hearth & Hand

Stationery Set $9.99 Buy now

The stationary set comes packaged in a beautiful box that displays each piece perfectly. Shoppers love it, and many say it’s “adorable.” One reviewer wrote, “so cute! My kids loved making their letters for Santa!”

The entire Letters to Santa Stationery Set costs $9.99, which makes it an affordable gift too! Hurry to Target to snag your own set to add some holiday magic to your home.

