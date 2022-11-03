The Pioneer Woman Just Dropped a Limited Edition Holiday Collection That Includes Cookware, Decor & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve ever found yourself decorating for the holidays and wondering, what would The Pioneer Woman Do? then you’ve come to the right place. Ree Drummond and her Pioneer Woman brand just launched some new holiday decor as part of The Pioneer Woman’s collaboration with Walmart, and you’re about to have a very country Christmas.

To celebrate the season, The Pioneer Woman dropped Christmas-themed dishware, bakeware, bathroom accessories, hosting must-haves, wall decor, and more, all done in The Pioneer Woman’s classic vintage country style. Cottagecore fans, eat your heart out.

One commenter on The Pioneer Woman Collection’s Instagram post perfectly captured how we feel right now: “I do not need Christmas dishes. I do not need Christmas dishes. Ok…I definitely DO need Christmas dishes.

Specifically, you need The Pioneer Woman’s set of four appetizer plates that feature festive florals done in a red and teal color scheme. These plates are the perfect size for a piece of pie, a Christmas cookie, or your famous taco dip — and they’re a must-have for your upcoming Christmas gathering.

Image: The Pioneer Woman

The Pioneer Woman Wishful Winter 4-Piece Appetizer Plates Set $20 Buy now

Hosting house guests? Get them in the holiday spirit by decking out your guest bathroom with Christmas-themed towels! Or, treat yourself to this set of four hand and bath towels that have Christmas tree and snowflake designs with teal and red accents.

Image: The Pioneer Woman

The Pioneer Woman Holiday Tree 4-Piece Bath & Hand Towel Set $30 Buy now

Show up to your host’s house with your side dish baked in one of these gorgeous holiday baking dishes and you’ll be the star of the show! A set of two will only set you back $20. Related story shopDisney’s Friends & Family Sale Is Back With 20% Off Christmas Ornaments, LEGO Sets, Matching Family PJs & More

Image: The Pioneer Woman

The Pioneer Woman Wishful Winter 2-Piece Holiday Baker Set $20 Buy now

You can both serve your Christmas dinner side dishes and store leftovers in these vintage-inspired stoneware containers from The Pioneer Woman’s holiday collection. The set comes with three containers in different sizes, each with a matching lid.

Image: The Pioneer Woman

The Pioneer Woman Floral Medley 6-Piece Nesting Stoneware $18 Buy now

Add a bit of country flair to your Christmas village with The Pioneer Woman’s LED Christmas barn. It’s reminiscent of those vintage ceramic trees, but this barn has so much more to look at. It lights up, says “Drummond Ranch” across the top, and even has one of the Drummond family’s beagles featured at the front of the barn.

Image: The Pioneer Woman

The Pioneer Woman LED Christmas Village Decor $25 Buy now

This year, deck the halls (and walls) with a little bit of yeehaw and pick up this cowboy boot wall decor. It also features that iconic Pioneer Woman red-and-blue scheme and is accented with faux greenery, snow, and holly berries on top.

Image: The Pioneer Woman

The Pioneer Woman Farmhouse Christmas Cowboy Boot $20 Buy now

Check out all the holiday offers The Pioneer Woman has to offer at Walmart and countr-ify your Christmas decor.

