If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Don’t you wish you could bring your cat everywhere and anywhere? Well, you can — and you don’t have to subject her to the inside of a claustrophobic cat carrier. This clear bubble carrier from Amazon is a favorite among both pet parents and cats because it’s as comfy to wear as it is cozy for your cat to hang out in!

The Expandable Cat Backpack Carrier from Halinfer has over 4,500 five-star reviews from pet parents who love how convenient and comfortable it is compared to traditional cat carriers. The front of the backpack is completely transparent, giving your cat ample sunlight and views, and features nine vent holes to keep your cat cool. The backpack also has an expandable back panel that can be unzipped when the backpack isn’t being worn to give your cat even more space to spread out.

Image: Halinfer

Halinfer Expandable Cat Backpack Carrier $35 Buy now

“My cat actually really loves this carrier,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “He sleeps in it during the day and when I take him to work he has a huge kennel to roam around in and he sleeps in there still. Surprisingly comfortable for the wearer, too. The wider straps help keep pressure off of on central location which helps me a lot. The opening for the back is pretty awesome so for long car rides we just pull that down and he has a blast.”

Another reviewer wrote, “I bought this on the advice of my brother, who takes his cat Rez everywhere. I started my kittens early (about 12 weeks), and they love it. They play in it frequently when they’re not going out in it.”

Great for going to the vet or going on walks, the Halinfer Expandable Cat Backpack is fun and comfortable for both you and your furry friend. Now you can travel together in style.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: