Oprah Added a Stunning Non-Stick & Non-Toxic Cookware Set to Her Favorite Things List & It’s Already on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Before you begin your holiday cooking, you may want to upgrade your cookware. Luckily, Oprah just added a gorgeous 12-piece stainless steel cookware set to her Favorite Things List 2022, and it’s currently on sale for $150 off its original price.

The Bloomhouse 12-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set with a non-stick, non-toxic ceramic interior comes with a 6-quart Dutch oven with lid and ceramic steamer insert, a 6-quart everyday pan oven with lid and ceramic steamer insert, an 8-inch and 10-inch fry pan, a 3-quart saucepan with lid, and a 1.5-quart saucepan with lid.

“These durable pots and pans don’t just look chic—they work hard, too!” Oprah wrote about the Bloomhouse cookware set on her website. “Each one in the 12-piece set is coated in nontoxic, nonstick ceramic and is oven-safe up to 550 degrees. Two of the pans included in the set even come with ceramic steamers, so you can easily make healthy veggie sides in a flash with little to no oil.”

The pans are also made with tri-ply construction, starting with a magnetic stainless steel exterior, an aluminum core, and then the ceramic surface, all of which work together to create a cooking surface that maintains uniform heat on any and all cooktops. All materials are also made without PTFE, PFOA, PFAS, lead or cadmium.

With a solid team of cookware at the ready, your holiday menu will turn out that much better than ever before!

