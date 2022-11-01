Oprah Added This TikTok-Famous Toaster to Her 2022 Favorite Things List & It’s On Sale Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re looking for a kitchen appliance that can toast, warm, and make a mean panini, then look no further than Oprah’s Favorite Things List 2022. This year, Oprah features the TikTok-famous Revolution toaster that isn’t actually a toaster — “It’s the only breakfast, lunch, and dinner toasting experience,” the Amazon listing reads. And it means business.

The Revolution InstaGLO Bundle comes with the InstaGLO smart toaster, which features 16 bread modes you can use to toast your perfect piece of bread (along with 16 gluten-free modes, too), a panini press for making grilled cheeses, melts, quesadillas, s’mores, and, of course, paninis, as well as a warming rack for heating up cookies, croissants, muffins, and bread.

And you can pick it up right now for $100 less than the original listing price.

“This toaster lives up to its name. It’s revolutionary,” Oprah writes on her website. “Consider this the iPhone of toasters. You can use the touchscreen to select one of seven brownness levels, and special heat technology means your bread gets crispy on the outside but stays soft and moist inside. Need to throw frozen slices in there? No prob! Craving a panini? It even has an attachment for that.”

And other people love this toaster as well. One five-star reviewer wrote, “It toasts EXACTLY to the indicator you select … I’ve used the warmer. It too warms a medium-sized muffin and croissant nicely. It’s a slick toaster. If you like nice things and are particular about your toasted carbs you will really enjoy this toaster. It’s quite impressive.”

If you have a gadget head in your family, then they’ll absolutely love this smart toaster. Don’t be surprised if suddenly every piece of food in your house gets toasted!

