This $15 Pet Hair Cleaner for Carpets Has 37,000 5-Star Reviews & Works 10x Faster Than The Strongest Vacuum

Pet owners can all agree that no spot is safe when it comes to shedding. Somehow our furry friends’ hair finds its way into the hardest-to-reach places that even a vacuum can’t remove. Luckily, we’ve tracked down a hair removal gadget on Amazon that’s no match for your pet’s fur, according to numerous reviewers. With over 37,000 five-star reviews, Lily Brush’s Mini Pet Hair Detailer is a hair cleaner that gathers trapped strands into clumps in quick and easy strokes. As one reviewer said, this “little miracle tool” is your best bet at tackling any type of fur for only $15. Plus, it’s designed to last for years of daily use. Talk about a furless future!

The pet hair detailer is the ideal device you’ll want right now if you own a cat or dog. This top-rated reusable tool removes hair from various items like furniture, carpets, and bedding without damaging it thanks to its soft, grippy blades. Most reviewers, however, noted that they favored using it to detail their cars’ interiors.

“The carpet in our van is covered in dog hair from our German Shepherd. This gadget cleared 95% of the hair […] in one minute,” said a reviewer. “It gathers it into a nice ball for easy removal. Just rinse with water to clean. I’ve tried a lot of pet hair removal tools and this wins hands down.”

Matter of fact, this pet hair remover supposedly works 10 times faster than just vacuuming. Although it may look small, trust us this pet product is not too good to be true.

One reviewer wrote that it completely exceeded their expectations, saying “The amount of hair that was still on the chair that I couldn’t even see was incredible. And this thing swept it off with almost no effort. I was totally blown away.”

Whereas another agreed that it worked efficiently without a vacuum too, “I swiftly and easily remove every trace of the fact that I even have pets in the blink of an eye.”

Whether it’s your home or car, Lily Brush’s Pet Hair Detailer gets rid of fur everywhere with minimal effort. So, snag this affordable hack for removing pet hair now.

