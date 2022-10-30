Shoppers Say This $6 Long-Lasting Liquid Lipstick With Over 83,000 Reviews ‘Lasts All Night’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

A good lipstick can be a real game-changer, whether you want to look like an ethereal fairy or a stunner that no one can take their eyes off during that GNO. Whether it’s a trusty nude or a show-stopping red, lipstick is our best friend and can truly elevate our look. But the problem with a lot of lipsticks is that they don’t last long.

Either they last one hour or end up on your chin, and either way: it gets annoying having to reapply every few minutes. But thanks to thousands of Amazon shoppers, we may have found the highly-pigmented, long-lasting lipstick of our dreams (and it’s only $6 right now!)

Maybelline.

Maybelline SuperStay Liquid Lipstick $6.70, originally $10.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick is a highly pigmented and matte liquid lipstick that shoppers can’t stop buying different shades of. Both long-lasting (up to 16 hours!) and with a precise application, it’s no wonder shoppers swear by this lippie for those important nights they want to look good every second in.

With over 35 colorful shades ranging from the deepest red to shocking light blue, everyone can find their go-to shade easily (and be ensured it stays intact all night since it claims to be smudge-free!)

Per the brand, you apply this either directly to your lips or with a fine lipstick brush for even more precise application.

With over 83,000 reviews at 4.4 stars, this Maybelline product has become so many shoppers’ holy grail lipstick. One shopper said, “GET THIS LIPSTICK!! I originally thought yeah right its going to last all night. Not only DID this lipstick last all night, i didn’t have to tough it up, or deal with smudges. At this point, this is the only brand I want to use.”

Another shopper added the same sentiment, saying, “These are the only lipsticks that I have found that have staying power and do not come off on drinking glasses. They truly last all day and night.”

