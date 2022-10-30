Shoppers Can’t Get Enough Of This Under-$20 ‘Painless’ Hair Remover With Over 122,000 Reviews 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

In case you haven’t noticed, face shaving has become rampant on TikTok, with many providing tips and tricks for properly dermaplaning your face. Many do this to remove the dead skin and peach fuzz from their face for a smoother makeup application and to let their skin care apply deeper into the skin.

Now you could go with a bunch of different options, but this kind of shaving is to be completed with something both powerful and delicate (and a tool with over 120,000 reviews on Amazon!) Think it’s too much to fulfill? Well, think again because we found a holy grail for under $20.

Finishing Touch.

The Finishing Touch Flawless Hair Remover is a powerful, painless, and portable hair remover that can help you remove hair anywhere at any time. While it can go anywhere, many swear by it for removing their peach fuzz so their makeup can glide on smoother and in a more flawless manner.

Per the brand, you can use the Scream Queens star Emma Roberts-approved tool super easily! You start by turning on the “ON” switch, and glide on hair 1/4 inches in length or less for the best results.

With over 122,000 reviews at 4.4 stars on Amazon (with over 103,000 being positive reviews), this is a must for any travel bag! One shopper raved about the tool, saying it’s “easy, effective and painless,” adding, “I got this for pesky and persistent hair on my face that’s getting a little beyond peachfuzz as I age. It works so much better than other devices I’ve tried. It gets very close, and I couldn’t even feel it doing its thing. I’ve only used it once, so I can’t comment on battery life or longevity. I was easy to clean and use. Very glad I finally gave it a try.”

Another shopper added, “It works really good and it’s painless and easy to use. It did what it was suppose to do all I had to do was move it around in circle over the area and it made it really smooth.”

