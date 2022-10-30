This Olivia Wilde-Approved Brand Has a $12 Brightening Under-Eye Cream That Shoppers Call ‘Botox in a Cream’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one product we need to be effective and fast-acting, it’s an eye cream. A good eye cream is a total game-changer: it can brighten, tighten, and just give your under-eyes that extra love it needs. We’ve seen a lot (and tried just as many), but we found a celebrity-approved brand with a powerful eye cream on super rare sale on Amazon. We know; it’s music to our ears as well.

Per WWD, many A-list stars adore the CeraVe brand, like Olivia Wilde, Busy Philipps, Blake Lively, and Poppy Delevingne, to name a few. And after you read about the CeraVe eye cream, we’re sure you’ll be a big fan as well!

The CeraVe Eye Repair Cream is a lightweight, hydrating under-eye cream that can help you reduce the appearance of dark circles, puffiness, and dullness. Both brightening and packed with powerful ingredients like hyaluronic acid, this moisturizing eye cream is a must for any skincare routine. The fast-acting and fast-absorbing cream is said to leave your skin looking more smooth, brightened, and awake, which is exactly what we need on those hectic weekdays.

Per the brand, all you have to do is apply a pea-sized amount under your eyes in the morning and nighttime.

With over 44,000 reviews on Amazon alone at 4.3 stars, celebrities aren’t the only ones adoring the brand and its products. One shopper said this cream is “Like Botox in a cream,” saying, “I noticed a difference and it’s so much cheaper I immediately put it on the next morning I couldn’t believe it.”

Another shopper added, “I purchased this strictly to moisturize my eye area, without reading too much about it. It works great for that but also brightened my under eye area! Totally didn’t expect it and am so psyched.”

