This $9 Easy-to-Use & Fast-Acting Tool Is Perfect For Eliminating Stubborn Grout on the Floor

This may be an odd thing to say, but you know the tiles on the kitchen and bathroom floors with brown lining? You know what we’re talking about: the beige floors with brown lining separating the square tiles. Yeah, that brown isn’t supposed to be there. We know, we were just as shocked as you are — until this TikToker showed what we can do to tackle this grout-filled problem.

A TikToker by the name of @carolina.mccauley uploaded a video with the caption, “💓🙈 Amazon Home Hacks part 1 – all products linked in bio #amazonfinds #amazonhomehacks #homehackswithcarolina #hometips.” In teh video, she showed a few must-have products, including a grout pen that can easily and quickly elevate any flooring.

Grout Pen.

Rainbow Chalk Grout Pen $8.99, originally $10.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Rainbow Chalk Grout Pen is a small and handy tool to make your tiles look brand new once again. Ideal for any room in the house, this pen tool helps you add a long-lasting redo on your floors. Both non-toxic and easy to use, this can help you clean up your rooms in no time, all with this small renovation.

Per the brand, all you have to do is draw on the grout on the floor, and this will cover it up. It’s really that simple. Also, per the brand, you should make sure this color is what you’re looking for, so do a small patch test.

With over 4,600 reviews at 4.2 stars, so many shoppers adore this for giving their floors a cleaner and more upscale look. One shopper said it’s an “easy and economical facelift to stubborn grout,” adding, “I was pleasantly surprised by the ease and the coverage. It matches my tile well and was a muted clean tone… Our floor looks brand new.”

Another shopper added in their review, “Big difference for little cost!!” They added, “Ordered the grout pen as a little tester really before tackling the challenge to removing some hideous grey grout the builders used with Sandy/beige tiles! To our amazement it’s totally changed our downstairs bathroom, it looks much cleaner and the pen did everything it’s meant to.”

Before you go, check out our gallery below: