Shoppers Say This $7 Dander-Reducing Spray Is a ‘Game-Changer’ for Handling Seasonal Allergies 

If you’re allergic to cats, chances are that you’re allergic to cat dander. What is dander? It’s the dead skin cells coming off of our cats, which can affect either our regular or seasonal allergies. Summed up: it can be taxing sneezing every few minutes when our cats shed so much.

Now, we’ve tried a lot, but we just found a dander-reducing spray for only $7 (and from a Blake Lively-approved brand!)

Burt’s Bees.

Burt's Bees for Cats Natural Dander Reducing Spray $6.99, originally $10.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Burt’s Bees for Cats Natural Dander Reducing Spray is a powerful and effective spray to help you reduce cat dander and flaking (and those pesky allergy reactions!) Suitable for all cats, this spray uses aloe vera and oatmeal to deeply condition your cat’s dry skin. This spray is a win-win situation, less irritated skin for your cat and less sneezing with you and your friends.

Both vet-recommended and all-natural, the brand says using this spray is super easy. Per the brand, you should spray your cat from the back of the ears to the tail, but make sure to avoid their eyes and the inside of their ears. Brush through the spray quickly and evenly. Now we know Aloe Vera isn’t the best for cats, but it is pet safe, so don’t worry! If you’re concerned, run it by your local veterinarian, and don’t use this spray on a kitten under six months old.

With over 11,100 reviews on Amazon alone at 4.4 stars, cat owners adore this spray! One shopper called this spray a “Seasonal Allergy Game Changer,” adding, “My cat tends to get a lot of dander when the seasons change. With one application of this, it was nearly all gone! She also seems to enjoy it – I think it is probably soothing for dry/irritated skin. Highly recommend!”

Another shopper added that this spray is “miraculous,” adding, “He is 100% better! It’s amazing really. The scabs on his tail and face are all gone, he’s itching way less, his hair has completely grown back. I really can’t believe it.”

Along with Amazon, you can buy this at Petco, Chewy, and Wal-Mart.

