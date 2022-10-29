Shoppers Say This $8 Hair Treatment Is a ‘Miracle Worker’ for Making Your Hair Shinier & Silkier

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Healthier hair is always a must, especially when you swore by box dye in high school and are still dealing with the aftermath to this day. Healthy hair is happy hair, and no look is complete without a killer hairstyle. Instead of spending hundreds on a bunch of hair masks and treatments at a spa, you haven’t been to, treat yourself to something both affordable and fast-acting.

Available on Amazon, you can snag this $8 treatment that thousands of shoppers can’t get enough of for giving their hair that extra glow!

L’Oreal.

L'Oreal Paris Elvive Wonder Hair Treatment $8.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

The L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Treatment is a moisturizing and fast-acting treatment that can help you smooth your hair, along with making it look silkier and shinier. Perfect for any hair type, this color-safe treatment is reportedly sold every minute. And we can see why after peeking at the before and after photos!

Per the brand, this product is both super easy to apply and super quick as well! The brand says to use it up to three times per week on wet hair after shampoo, avoiding the scalp. As for dosages, they recommend one for fine to medium hair, two to three for thick and curly hair , and one more for longer hair.

With over 35,000 reviews at 4.4 stars, this has become quite a must-have item for any haircare routine. One shopper said it’s “AH-MA-ZING,” adding, “I love love love love love this product. Must have for damaged curly hair!! My hair stylist used this on me and I had to buy some for myself.”

Another shopper called it a “miracle worker,” adding, “My hair has become so much softer and less damaged. I can actually run my fingers through my hair without getting stuck and creating knots (a big sign of damaged hair).”

