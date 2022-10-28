We Found $50 Cashmere Sweaters With A 5-Star Rating & Shoppers Say Its Quality Matches Designer Brands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

For any winter sweater, you can’t do any better than a cashmere piece. It’s the softest knit that feels incredibly cozy and toasty warm, while still being breathable. Not to mention, it’s wrinkle-resistant and skin-friendly without the irritating itch. Typically, cashmere can be such a huge investment, costing over $100 for a simple top. But believe it or not, we’ve tracked down cashmere pieces that are actually affordable. Quince, a brand known for offering high-quality fashion at lower prices, has 100% cashmere sweaters for $50 that won’t break the bank. With a price like that, you’ll want to snatch one up immediately.

Quince offers two different styles of cashmere sweaters: a crewneck and a v-neck. According to shoppers, both options deserve a five-star rating and are absolutely closet-worthy. “I’ve been looking at these sweaters wondering if they’re worth it. My opinion…they ARE worth it! Great fit, feel and weight! Just bought another for myself and gifts for others. Wish I hadn’t waited so long to finally buy one!”

Another reviewer called it the perfect cashmere sweater while also adding, “I was pleasantly surprised by the high quality at such a great price. It is the perfect weight, very soft and oh so comfy.”

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

These sweaters would usually retail for $125 elsewhere, but now you can stock up on a few for less than that. Matter of fact, some shoppers have even claimed that they’ve bought more since trying them out.

The Quince cashmere sweater comes in so many classic colors that you can wear for any occasion. Plus, their amazing insulation won't ever make you feel like you're overheating, regardless of the time of year. Their quality truly matches and possibly even exceeds designer brands, as many reviewers said.

“I am fussy about ordering cashmere sweaters because so many are thin. Quince sweaters are elegant and feel rich,” a reviewer wrote on the brand’s website.

With these Quince cashmere sweaters, you no longer have to spend a ton to feel and look luxurious. So, snag one or a couple for yourself as an early holiday gift today.

Quince Mongolian Cashmere V-Neck Sweater

Quince’s best-selling knit sweaters are a no-brainer to wear on repeat this cold weather season. Plus, its Mongolian cashmere material is said to be three times as warm as wool.

