7 Personalized Gifts for Teens They’ll Actually Brag About

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Even though it’s still Halloween, we can’t help but think about the upcoming holiday season. With the holidays comes a ton of gift lists and presents to secure, which means it’s time to get serious about adding presents for everyone you need to gift, even hard-to-shop for teens. This year instead of giving random gifts that your kids will use for a few weeks and then get sick of, opt for customized options that make any present feel special.

Trust us. This is the year of customized gifts. Thanks to rush TikTok videos over the summer, personalized bags, Airpod cases, and preppy blankets are here to stay, due to their increasing popularity. Now that we’re just a few weeks away from the Christmas season, it’s time to secure gifts and make sure you can get your orders placed in time. To save you time (and frustration), we found seven of the best-personalized gifts for teens, they’ll actually love and brag to their friends about.

Baublebar The Alpha Blanket: All Smiles

Baublebar

This cozy and cute blanket from Baublebar is sure to become a quick favorite for your teen. It has natural colors and smiley faces for a fun detail. The best part? You can add your teen’s initial to make it feel personalized and special. And right now, you can save 20 percent when you use the code HURRY at checkout.

Customized Blanket $88 Buy now

Chuck Taylor All-Star Classic

Converse

Did you know that you can customize a pair of Chuck Taylor shoes? Even though this classic pair is enough on its own, you can design a pair for your teen with all the colors they love, including graphics, too.

All-Star Classic Shoes $65.00 Buy now

Stoney Clover Lane Classic Duffle Bag

Stoney Clover Lane

Stoney Clover is known for their bright colors and super fun patches that can go on any of the brand’s items. This year, snag this duffel bag for your teen — it’s great for traveling and overnight stays. Although the price is higher than most duffle bags, this one is durable and will withstand wear and tear for years. The straps are able to hold up to 30 pounds. To complete the bag, add a handful of patches to really show off their personality.

Mark and Graham Nomad Rugged Case for Airpods

Mark and Graham

Upgrade any Airpod case with this one from Mark and Grahm. The case is available for a traditional pair of wireless earbuds, AirPods Pro, and AirPods 3rd Generation. It’s crafted from leather and adds an additional layer of protection so that your teen doesn’t lose their Airpods. And the case also includes an LED charging indicator that lets them know when it has a full charge.

Related story This $15 Pet Hair Cleaner for Carpets Has 37,000 5-Star Reviews & Works 10x Faster Than The Strongest Vacuum

Airpod Case $30.00 Buy now

Bling It On By Mand M Customized Denim Jacket

Bling It On By M and M

A good denim jacket is a closet staple for any season. You can wear it on warm days that still have a chill, or under a larger and warmer coat when it’s freezing outside. If you’re stumped on gifts to get your teen this year, add this personalized denim jacket to your cart — you get the choice of adding bling to it or different distressed versions to really make it stand out.

Custom Denim Jacket $160+ Buy now

LL Bean Boat and Tote Open-Top

LL Bean

LL Bean Boat and Tote bags have been around for decades, and thanks to them resurfacing on TikTok, you have to snag one for your teen. The bag comes in small, medium, large, and extra large sizes, and in eight colors. It also has the option for a zipper top or a non-zip option to keep belongings safe. Whether your teen plans to use it for school, heading to a sports practice, or an everyday bag, you can’t go wrong with this gift. LL Bean also comes with the option to customize the bag with monogrammed initials.

Tote Bag $ Buy now

Little Words Project Custom Smiley Face Bracelet

Little Words Project

Bracelets make an excellent stocking stuffer, and these are so easy to stock up on. Not only can you customize a stack of bracelets, but you can also shop from Little Words Project’s best-sellers.