Brooke Shields Credits This $22 Multitasking Balm for the Natural Flush on Her Cheeks, Lips and Eyes

Actress Brooke Shields is known for her natural beauty which requires minimal effort. So it’s no surprise to us that her beauty routine is just as simple. In a recent interview with Marie Claire, the minimalist beauty lover revealed that she swears by a multi-purpose tinted balm to add a warm flush to more than just her cheeks. It’s Vapour Beauty’s Tinted Lux Lip Conditioner, which many shoppers can’t seem to get enough of either. In fact, this creamy balm is always low in stock on Amazon and sells out all the time. Luckily, its deep plum shade is finally back in stock right now. If you ask us, you won’t regret adding this $22 balm to your beauty routine.

Shields loves applying the Vapour Beauty tinted balm to her cheeks, lips, and on occasion, her eyes. “I really like Vapour. They do a whole series of colors that are intense, but not harsh,” Shields said. “They somehow just give you a little deepening of your natural color.”

Vapour Beauty Tinted Lux Lip Conditioner

Tinted Lux Lip Conditioner $22 on Amazon.com Buy now

The Tinted Lux Lip Conditioner does more than just add more color to your skin. This multitasking balm also soothes, protects, and moisturizes the targeted spots. It can be used as either an eyeshadow, blush, or lipstick for a dewy pop.

Although its plum shade Enhance is only available on Amazon, its smokey nude alternative is in stock at Dermstore as well. Don’t hesitate on snagging Vapour Beauty’s moisturizing tint because it’s sure to go out of stock again.

So, snag this Brooke Shields-approved product right now while it lasts.

