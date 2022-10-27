You Can Snag This Retinol Serum Trio That has 44,000 Five-Star Reviews for $25 Right Now — It Makes ‘Laugh Lines Disappear’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that the seasons have officially switched from warm to near freezing in an instant, it’s time to chat about transitioning your skincare from a summer-based routine to one more suited for colder conditions. Now is the best time to add serums to your rotation to make sure your skin gets an extra dose of hydration and protection for the elements. It’s also vital to make sure your skincare products have vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and retinol to support skin health and keep it bright and youthful looking. Luckily, you don’t have to look far for great serums. Amazon shoppers swear by this serum trio

for the “best skin ever,” and it’s just under $25 right now.

Tree of Life’s Serum Trio

includes everything you need to achieve glowing, bright, and firm skin — it comes with a vitamin C serum, a hyaluronic acid serum, and a retinol serum. The vitamin C fades dark spots and leaves skin bright, while hyaluronic acid deeply moisturizes and plumps the skin, leaving a dewy finish. And then there’s the retinol serum. Retinol is one of skincare’s best ingredients for smoothing signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles, and crow’s feet. Just remember to only use retinol at night since exposure to the sun can cause skin irritation, and be sure to wear SPF during the day!

Tree of Life Vitamin C Serum, Retinol Serum and Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Tree of Life

Shoppers can’t get enough of the trio, thanks to its visible benefits. “[I] literally saw my laugh line disappear,” one said before adding, “I walked past my office mirror and noticed almost immediately that I didn’t see my resident deep, laugh line crease on my chin. I figured it was lighting and shadows playing tricks on my eyes.”

“One week in, and wow!” another customer wrote. “Omg! I have never had softer, clearer, smoother skin, and I’ve only been using them for a week. I haven’t even tried their other products yet (I ordered them yesterday, though). My skin looks better this week than it has since my teens (oddly, my skin issues waited till my 20s to show up). I use the retinol every other night, vitamin c every morning, and the hyaluronic acid serum between nights.”

A final reviewer explained that they loved that this serum trio

saved them thousands of dollars a year and gave the same results as more expensive serums on the market. “I was using some very expensive brands of anti-aging products. I liked this from the beginning but wanted to give it some time before reviewing it. I’m truthfully more satisfied with these simple products than I was with some brands I bought at department stores that cost me a minimum of ten times as much. And what it does for my neck is so much better. I would suggest that anyone who feels even a twinge when spending what they do, give this a try. I won’t go back,” they said.

