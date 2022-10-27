Thousands of Pet Parents Agree This Anti-Barking Device ‘Works Wonders’ & It Doesn’t Use Shocks Train Your Dog

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Some dogs are much, much chattier than others, which is bad news for pet parents who live close to others or need peace and quiet in the home. But training can be expensive and shock collars seem like an extreme solution. That’s where the Metsoo Anti-Barking Device

swoops in to save the day. According to pet parents, this training aid really works and doesn’t need to shock your dog to let him know that barking is a no-no.

The Metsoo Anti-Barking Device

uses a high-pitched tone to stop your dog’s barking. The tone sounds off when it senses barking, alternating your dog that he needs to stop. You can set the intensity of the tone at one of three levels, or switch it off entirely when your dogs are calm.

Plus, the Metsoo device is water resistant and weatherproof, meaning it can be used indoors or outdoors, and can detect barking up to 50 feet away.

Image: Metsoo

Metsoo Anti-Barking Device $28.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

“I love this product it’s definitely helping my dogs with their rude barking mishaps!” one pet parent wrote, adding that this device as “worked wonders.” But they did not that one of their dogs is incredibly sensitive to the sound it emits and shows signs of discomfort even when at the lowest level. So it’s important to note that this anti-barking device may not work for all dogs and it’s important to introduce the Metsoo device to your dog slowly and at a low level to see how he reacts.

“Overall it’s a product that does work,” the reviewer added. “I only turn it on when I know someone is stopping by in advance and I’ll have use of it.”

So if barking is a problem in your house, the Metsoo device may help you and your dog turn over a new leaf and live a more peaceful (and much quieter) life.

Related story Reviewers Say This Trendy New Wine Brand Gives Them ‘No Headaches’ & Tastes ‘Fabulous’

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: