When we head to the store to buy a bottle of Pine-Sol, it’s usually because we’re trying to get our floors, countertops, and bathrooms seriously clean. But unfortunately Clorox, the company that makes Pine-Sol cleaning products, just announced a huge recall of their products because they might actually contain bacteria that can spread around and be inhaled while cleaning. Make it make sense!

The company announced that they were recalling 37 million bottles of various Pine-Sol products, which were sold on Amazon and at various retailers accross the country. It’s suspected that the cleaners might contain the bacteria Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and, according to the Pine-Sol recall website, “eople with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin.”

Check your cupboards for the following recalled products: Pine-Sol multisurface cleaner in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, and Lemon Fresh; CloroxPro Pine-Sol all purpose cleaner in Lavender Clean, Sparkling Wave, and Orange Energy; and Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaner. The company did note that their signature product, Original Pine-Sol (Pine Scent) is not part of the recall.

If you find yourself in posession of one of the recalled Pine-Sol cleaning products, you should throw them away and contact Pine-Sol for a refund. There’s a form that can be filled out on their website, both for individual consumers, and for retailers and distributors.

In the meantime, maybe it’s time to check out some new natural cleaning products.

In the meantime, maybe it's time to check out some new natural cleaning products.

Before you go, check out these natural cleaning brands that are safe for families in the gallery below:

