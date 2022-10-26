If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Tis the season for sales that make it easy to stock up on your favorite beauty products and gifts for everyone on your list. Nordstrom is having a beauty and fragrance limited-time sale that has hundreds of markdowns on the best beauty products to gift yourself and others with. Right now, you can snag Jo Malone London, Dior, and more.

The limited-time sale was a surprise for shoppers, and has deals on items online and in-store. If you’re shopping online, you can scroll through 47 pages of beauty goodies that you don’t want to miss. On sale, you’ll find luxurious fragrances, skincare, and even a Jennifer Aniston-approved concealer that feels so velvety on your skin. Ahead, see a few of our favorite products on sale at Nordstrom.

Dior Addict Lip Tint — $32.30, originally $38.00

Dior

Dior’s lip tint is a non-stick lip color that gives lips a bright pop of color. The tint leaves your pout with 12 hours of a semi-matte finish that stays put without any bleeding or smearing. “The consistency is that of a tint, so very light. I’m obsessed. It has a cooling feeling upon application and feels like I’m wearing nothing. It also doesn’t transfer!” one shopper said.

Lip Tint $32.30 Buy now

Jo Malone London Peony & Blush Suede Cologne — $80.00 — $131.75, originally $80.00 — $155.00

Jo Malone London

If you’re looking for a great gift to give this season, Jo Malone London fragrances make the prettiest presents. The brand’s fragrances have gorgeous notes that linger all day and leave a lasting impression. This scent is packed with hints of English pear, freesia, and blush suede.

Peony & Blush Suede Cologne $80.00 — $131.75 Buy now

Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Eye Cream — $54.40, originally $64.00

Shiseido

A good eye cream is tough to come by. But this one from Shiseido is pretty impressive. It smooths the under-eye area, hydrates, and promises to “visibly correct wrinkles in just one week.” The eye cream delivers on its promises thanks to its potent ingredients like a Kombu-Bounce Complex that is packed with green, brown, and red algae, which assists in fading and filling in wrinkles. There is also squalane, a natural ingredient that locks moisture into the skin and also smooths signs of aging.

Smoothing Eye Cream $54.40 Buy now

Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer SPF 27 — $63.75, originally $75.00

Clé de Peau Beauté

It’s no secret that Jennifer Aniston loves this concealer, and it’s no surprise why. The concealer from Clé de Peau Beauté feels luxurious and velvety. The formula conceals dark spots, undereye circles, blemishes, and more. It also leaves a seamless, long-lasting finish. Related story 6 Festive Holiday Candle Sets at Nordstrom That Are Perfect for Gifting

Concealer SPF 27 $63.75 Buy now

Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat All-Over Brightening Concealer Pen — $32.30, originally $38.00

Yves Saint Laurent

If you love an easy application, then give this concealer pen from YSL Beauty a try. The pen delivers the perfect dose of liquid concealer that smooths the complexion and leaves a luminous finish. “Best concealer and highlighter in the world,” one shopper wrote. They also added, “I can’t live without Touche Eclat. It’s the best product for undereye circles by a mile, and whether you use it to cover up spots or for highlighting, it’ll make you glow like a vision. I couldn’t love it more.”

Bobbi Brown Out All Night Mini Long-Wear Cream Shadow Set — $25.50, originally $30.00

Bobbi Brown

This three-piece eyeshadow set has some of the creamiest textures. Each shade has an intense color payoff that instantly melts into your skin. They also have a slight hint of sparkle that isn’t overwhelming. Pro tip: you can also dab some on your lips for a pop of color.

Cream Shadow Set $25.50 Buy now

“Before you go, check out our slideshow below:

“