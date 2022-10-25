If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We love our pets like family and most of us would go far out of our way to make sure they’re comfortable — including allowing them to sleep on (or in) our bed. If you’re one of those pet parents who let your dog or cat get cozy with you every night, then you may want to check out this protective bed cover from Ameritex. It’s waterproof, machine-washable, and even reversible, making it perfect for pet parents and their sometimes messy pups.

The Ameritex Waterproof Dog Bed Cover

is a quilted blanket that comes in seven sizes, so you can grab one that best fits your bed’s measurements. The fabric and plastic core is water resistant, so liquid messes pool on the surface rather than soak through, yet the blanket is still super soft and cozy. It also comes in a variety of different colors to match your existing bedroom decor.

Image: Ameritex

Ameritex Waterproof Dog Bed Cover $26.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

“This is a wonderful way to let my dogs be on my bed and keep my bedding clean,” one five-star reviewer wrote. “Dog hair is easily wiped off it. I have a puppy who got sick on it and it was truly waterproof. No stain or leakage and very easy to clean! … The dogs seem to love it. Even though I clean their feet when they come in, there is always one that gets past me, so now when I see little paw prints I don’t worry and if one comes in wet from rain or the bath it’s ok! I throw it in the laundry every few days and it washes and dries easily quickly and looks like new!”

And although this blanket is big enough to put on a bed, it also works great as a couch cover or even a dog bed cover, ideal for pups who may have bladder issues or chronic muddy feet!

So if you want your dog to stay as comfortable as possible but want to keep your bedding clean, this blanket from Ameritex

may be the perfect solution.

