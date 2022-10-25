Colgate’s $70 Electric Toothbrush Cleans So Well, It’s Like You ‘Just Left the Dentist’—Get It for 66% Off Today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We thought we saw some great sales over the summer, but fall is proving us wrong. Just in time for the holidays, Amazon is having a beauty sale where you can save on your favorite beauty products or snag ones that you plan to gift this holiday season. One deal we had to add to our carts immediately is the electric toothbrush

shoppers say leaves their teeth with a just left-the-dentist feel. Right now, you can get the toothbrush for 66 percent off, making it under $25.

Colgate’s electric toothbrush kit

includes a charger, a carrying case, one refill brush, and of course, the toothbrush. The brush provides a deep clean that feels like you just left the dentist. How does it work? The toothbrush uses sonic vibrations to clean teeth and remove bacteria — there are three settings that you can set your brush on: Normal, sensitive, or deep clean.

Hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit

Colgate

“I’ve used many electric and sonic brushes, and I don’t know what it is about this one, but it gives that ‘just left the dentist clean!” one shopper wrote. They also added, “I read some reviews that said the case was bulky, but I have to adamantly disagree. It’s the perfect size (not to mention cute). I’ve definitely owned some bulky ones in the past! Take the plunge and invest in this brush!”

Another said it’s the “best toothbrush I’ve ever had,” before adding, “I’ve always loved electric toothbrushes, but this one is like none I’ve ever had! The battery life is incredible, the travel case is perfectly sized, and I love the color options available. I’m planning to purchase one for my family. The app is also a plus because it tracks your brushes, and you win points towards coupons and other things. The best part of the app is that it shows you if you’re brushing your teeth correctly. I’ve learned new information, not even a dentist has told me just from the app.”