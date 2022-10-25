HGTV Just Launched Its First Line of Holiday Decor & It Includes Trees, Wreaths, Ornaments & More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

In our opinion, it’s never too early to start Christmas shopping — and by “Christmas shopping” we mean Christmas decor shopping. HGTV Home just launched a collaborative Christmas decor collection with National Tree Company and your house is about to become a winter wonderland.

The HGTV Home and National Tree Company collection is offering over 300 decor items, including a bunch of artificial greenery like trees, wreaths, and garlands.

The line celebrates eight distinct trend collections: Cozy Winter, Christmas by the Sea, Black Tie Christmas, Boho Flair, Holiday Romance, Swiff Chic, Nostalgic Tradition, and Champagne Wishes. That means there’s something for everyone trying to achieve really any holiday season aesthetic.

National Tree Company specializes in artificial greenery, so you know the HGTV Home Collection is filled with gorgeous wreaths like this one. Decorated with red-and-white ornaments, holly berries, and pinecones, this frosted wreath

looks like it just got dusted with light, glittering snow.

Image: National Tree Company

HGTV Home Collection Frosted Traditions Christmas Wreath $153 on Amazon.com Buy now

This set of 24 ornaments

from the Christmas by the Sea collection comes with a handful of different glass orb ornaments in various blues as well as a couple of coral sprigs and a starfish, all of which are speckled with glitter.

Image: National Tree Company

HGTV Home Collection Set of 24 Christmas by the Sea Ornaments $168.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

This tiny tree decoration

from the HGTV Home Collection is beautiful enough to keep out all year round. It stands 26 inches tall and features long, slender boughs and an antiqued cement base.

Related story 6 Festive Holiday Candle Sets at Nordstrom That Are Perfect for Gifting

Image: National Tree Company

HGTV Home Collection Artificial Christmas Tree $106.35 on Amazon.com Buy now

Give your stocking collection a refresh with this gorgeous red fringe stocking

from the HGTV Home and National Tree Company collab. It’s constructed from durable cotton materials so this stocking will last through so many Christmases to come.

Image: National Tree Company

HGTV Home Collection Red Stocking $12.09 on Amazon.com Buy now

Serve your Christmas Day appetizers using this adorable Santa chip and dip platter

from the HGTV Home Collection. This 14.5-inch dish holds a heaping amount of chips and the pom pom on Santa’s hat can be used for dip!

Image: National Tree Company

HGTV Home Collection 14.5-inch Santa Chip & Dip $34.90 on Amazon.com Buy now

Looking for a decoration that makes a statement? Look no further than this 7-foot-tall Alpine Valley artificial tree

. It comes pre-lit and features a slim frame and artificial pinecones.

Image: National Tree Company

HGTV Home Collection Pre-Lit Alpine Valley Ultra Slim Pinecone Tree $229.29 on Amazon.com Buy now

And if you like to be a bit gaudy when it comes to decorating for the holidays, this gold wreath

from the HGTV Home and National Tree Company collaboration is perfect for your front door. It features faux pinecones, berries, and shiny gold leaves.

Image: National Tree Company

HGTV Home Collection Unlit Artificial Christmas Wreath $86.78 on Amazon.com Buy now

The HGTV Home Collection is available to shop at Amazon, Wayfair, Target, Macy’s, and Lowe’s, so check all your favorite online retailers to stock up on some brand-new decor for the holiday season.

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: