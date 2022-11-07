If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
There’s nothing more stressful than scrambling around for last-minute gifts during the holidays. Stores are packed to the brim with shoppers who waited just like you, and it becomes nearly impossible to find the items you actually want thanks to the crowds. Luckily thanks to CVS, there’s a way to avoid all of this, and it actually makes shopping for gifts feel less stressful and even enjoyable.
You might have heard of BOPIS — Buy Online, Pick Up In Store — before, but have you ever experienced how useful it is in action? When you shop at CVS this holiday season, you’ll be able to see just how life-changing it is. Here, you’re able to buy anything you need online and pick it up at a store closest to you within one hour. That’s right. One single hour. How cool is that?
Better yet: CVS has hundreds of actually affordable and actually useful gifts to shop for, including toys, beauty supplies, wellness essentials, and much more. In fact, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite gift ideas to make your life even easier. Below, check out some of the best items you can shop online at CVS, and then pick them up whenever suits your schedule! It’s that easy.
Revlon One-Step Volumizer
Your beauty-loving best friend will love you for gifting them this TikTok-viral hair styler. It crafts the perfect at-home blowout in no time and makes any DIY hairdo look like a professional one.
You can’t go wrong with this holiday candle set from Yankee Candle that exudes everything we all love about this time of year — cinnamon scents, sweet cookie aromas, and balsam fragrances.
CVS Health Daylight Lamp
Light lamps are all of the rage lately, thanks to their ability to reduce some symptoms of Seasonal Affective Disorder. Gift your loved one with this mood-boosting present and they’ll make good use out of it throughout the winter months — and beyond!
CVS Health Mini Massage Foam Roller
If you have a friend or loved one who always complains about cramps in their feet or hands after a long work day, then this mini foam roller would make the perfect gift. It’s designed to fit under your arches or palm so that when you roll it from side to side, it will apply just enough pressure to the area to relieve tension and provide much-deserved relief.
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara Makeup
TikTok loves this Maybelline mascara for its ability to craft lashes so that they look so good, they’ll get mistaken as falsies.
Ferrero Rocher Fine Hazelnut Chocolate Gift Box
There’s nobody in the world who wouldn’t like this gorgeous box of decadent chocolates. The 24-piece set is a no-nonsense gift that everyone from your in-laws to neighbors will appreciate.
There’s nothing sweeter than a new toy, especially when it’s an LOL Surprise set. This Mini Sweets ball comes with a doll as well as adorable accessories to dress her up.
Pop-arazzi Hydrating Hydrogel Green Tea Eye Mask
Provide a spa moment with these soothing green tea eye masks. They have a cooling sensation and de-puffing capabilities that will help anyone glow. Just $3, they make for great stocking stuffers.
The Force is strong in this plushie. Any kiddo or Star Wars fan will be head over heels for this adorable buddy.
Paul Sebastian Cologne
