Gap Just Put 3,000 Sweaters, Jeans, Cardigans & Other Fall Essentials on Sale Starting at $5 — Here Are the 9 Best Deals

There are a few things we’ll never get tired of: warm apple cider on a cool fall evening, watching extremely cheesy Hallmark movies with the family, and shopping from an incredible sitewide sale that’s filled to the brim with deals that are actually worth spending money on. This is why we stopped in our tracks when we saw Gap’s huge markdowns. Right now, you can shop everything from jeans, dresses, and sweaters starting at just $5.

This is all thanks to a number of sales going on right now at the site. Some of the best mark prices are down by up to 50% (or more). There are a whopping 3,000+ items to pick from, which is more than intimidating, so don’t worry. We here at SheKnows did the heavy lifting for you and scoured through all of the deals to narrow down the best. Check them out below—and don’t forget that the holiday season is practically here!

Linen Blend Buttoned Tie-Front Cami

This lightweight cami would be perfect to wear under cardigans or button-ups this fall. It makes for a great bedtime shirt, too. The best part? It’s on sale for just $5.

Rib Midi Wrap Dress

There’s nothing more universally flattering than a good wrap dress. This pine-colored number is 50% off when you use the promo codes TREAT and GAPDEAL at checkout. It’d look adorable for holiday parties and for the office when paired with your favorite leather jacket.

High Rise Pleated Trousers

These pleated trousers are the perfect work pant. They're flexible and loose while also looking professional and sleek. Get them today for $45 off when you use the promo codes TREAT and GAPDEAL at checkout.

Modern V-Neck T-Shirt

You can’t go wrong with a good quality v-neck shirt, especially a long sleeve one when it’s chilly out. Throw this on underneath your favorite plaid button-up and head out the door without skipping a beat.

High Rise ’70s Flare Jeans with Washwell

Flared jeans are back in style and we’re all more than thankful for it. This style looks incredible with boots, so it’s of course a great fall find. For a limited time, you can get them for more than 60% off.

Low Back Midi Dress

If you think the perfect transitional dress doesn’t exist, let us introduce you to this low-back midi number. It’s work appropriate when you throw on a cardigan or blazer, but then sexy and sleek for a dinner out after your 9-5 when you remove those layers thanks to the low back. It’s a show-stopping style that will wow anyone. Get it for 50% off using promo codes TREAT and GAPDEAL at checkout.

Shaker-Stitch Boyfriend Cardigan

You can never have too many cozy cardigans. Stock up on all of them by taking advantage of this 50% off sale. Each of the five colorways this cardigan comes in has that impressive discount.

Mid Rise ’90s Loose Flare Jeans with Washwell

If your style belongs to the ’90s, you need these casual jeans. They have a subtle rip detailing to them that doesn’t feel too young, and a light wash that will match essentially everything you’ve got in your closet. Shop these bottoms for 50% off with promo codes GAPDEAL and TREAT at checkout.

High Rise Bi-Stretch Leggings

These leggings have more structure to them compared to the classic workout pair you’ve got in your closet. This means you can sneak them into office garb or date nights easily without anyone doing a double-take. They’re a whopping 70% off for the time being.