If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are some things in this world you can never have too many of: good friends, nice underwear, hours to sleep … and Christmas ornaments. Marie Kondo might argue with us on the last one, but we stand by it. We need the sentimental ones that remind us of special moments over the years, the trendy ones that celebrate when sloths and llamas were everywhere, DIY creations made by kids or young-at-heart adults, and the sparkly ones that reflect the string lights on the Christmas tree so that it seems like our home is vibrating with holiday magic. No matter how many boxes and bins of ornaments we have, it’s always fun to shop for new ones each holiday season to add to our collection.

With December 25th only two months away (eek!), Christmas decorations are already on sale practically everywhere. Macy’s has some of the most stunning holiday ornaments out there, and tons of options are on sale right now — some for as little as $5! From the adorable ornaments that make you smile every time you see them to the elegant ones that make your Christmas tree look like it belongs in a Hallmark movie, Macy’s selection will have what you’re looking for and more at great prices.

‘Tis the season to order new ornaments to curate the most festive Christmas tree this season — you don’t want to wait till the last minute and discover that all the ones you’ve been coveting are out of stock. Whether you’re ready for holiday decoration to begin or not, it’s time to time to look for the new ornaments to add to your decor this year, so head to Macy’s ornament department right now. We’ve rounded eight of our favorites available at Macy’s right now to get you started, so check them out below!

Sweet Treat Ornament

Courtesy of Holiday Lane.

Topped with a star, this delightful clay dough tree ornament resembles an iced cake and includes realistic piped flowers and sugar-like sprinkles.

Sweet Tooth Pink Cake Tree Ornament $5.99 Buy now

Festive Reindeer Ornament

Courtesy of Holiday Lane.

Pops of holiday hues and cheerful, bright beads add festive touches to this fabric reindeer ornament.

Fabric Reindeer Ornament $9.99 Buy now

Graceful Ballerinas Ornament

Courtesy of Holiday Lane.

Elegant dancers in glittery costumes soar through the air in a chic pas de deux in this romantic ornament, bringing timeless style to your Christmas tree. Related story The Best Beauty Advent Calendars of 2022 (so Far) That'll Save You so Much Money

Double Ballerina Ornament $11.99 Buy now

Sentimental 2022 Ornament

Courtesy of Ganz.

Honor this holiday season with a festive keepsake ornament. This zinc vintage truck ornament with red plaid body carries a ‘2022’ tree charm and ‘Merry Christmas’ present.

Ganz 2022 Plaid Truck with Tree Ornament $4.89 Buy now

Fuzzy Fox Ornament

Courtesy of Holiday Lane.

Clad in a cozy sweater, this festive fox ornament adds a crafty touch to your seasonal decor.

Felt Fox Ornament $11.20 Buy now

Shimmery Cloche Ornament

Courtesy of Holiday Lane.

A serene scene featuring frosty sisal trees and a gold-tone deer is nestled beneath a glass dome in this vintage-inspired ornament with a pastel spin.

Deer and Trees Glass Dome Ornament $13.99 Buy now

Dazzling Balls

Courtesy of Holiday Lane.

Classic gold, silver, and white balls are finished with sparkle, shine, and dazzle in this Shine Bright ball ornament set of 30 pieces.

Shine Bright Ornament Balls Collection $#28.99 Buy now

Glittery Poinsettia Ornament

Courtesy of Holiday Lane.

Gold-tone accents add glitter and shine to the vibrant yule-toned beauty of this traditional poinsettia ornament.